Lil Pump Goes Off on J. Cole, Says His Wife Looks Like a ‘Burnt Mrs. Potato’

After calling out J. Cole earlier this year, Lil Pump is once again dissing the rapper behind The Fall-Off after he allegedly walked out of a Miami club because they played Pump’s music.

In a since-deleted video shared on his Instagram account, Pump criticized Cole for an alleged incident at a nightclub in Miami. “J Cole Miami know what time it is I ain’t even there and he cleared the room they played 4 of my songs and he left,” he captioned the post. “Rent free. Imagine beefing with the aux. J COLE walked out of a club bc he heard Gucci Gang being said 54 times in a row … check in bitch & learn how to dress.”

In the video itself, he continued to go off on the rapper, who he previously beefed with in 2018 before they eventually squashed their issues in a face-to-face sit down.

“J. Cole, I heard you walked out the club when they started playing my songs,” he alleged in the clip. “You’re a fucking bitch-ass n***a. How do you walk out of a club just ‘cause they started playing Lil Pump songs? Did you forget that you in Miami? You in my fucking city, boy. You’s a hoe. I’ll spit in your face. Now I know you in Miami, if I catch you, it’s on sight. … You are an embarrassment to rap music, bro. You are a fucking clown. … You are a 40-year-old man, bruh. Go take care of your kids. I bet your wife don’t know about that. I’m about to ruin your whole marriage, cuh.”

In a follow-up post, that was also deleted, Pump shared a picture J. Cole’s wife, Melissa Heholt, and wrote, “Why does ur wife look like a burnt Mrs Potato… That’s what u nut in ur dad should’ve swallowed u … Ur 40 Unc get a new Toyota & a new bitch.”