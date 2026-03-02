Lil Pump Goes Off on J. Cole, Says His Wife Looks Like a ‘Burnt Mrs. Potato’

After calling out J. Cole earlier this year, Lil Pump is once again dissing the rapper behind The Fall-Off after he allegedly walked out of a Miami club because they played Pump’s music.
In a since-deleted video shared on his Instagram account, Pump criticized Cole for an alleged incident at a nightclub in Miami. “J Cole Miami know what time it is I ain’t even there and he cleared the room they played 4 of my songs and he left,” he captioned the post. “Rent free. Imagine beefing with the aux. J COLE walked out of a club bc he heard Gucci Gang being said 54 times in a row … check in bitch & learn how to dress.”
In the video itself, he continued to go off on the rapper, who he previously beefed with in 2018 before they eventually squashed their issues in a face-to-face sit down.
“J. Cole, I heard you walked out the club when they started playing my songs,” he alleged in the clip. “You’re a fucking bitch-ass n***a. How do you walk out of a club just ‘cause they started playing Lil Pump songs? Did you forget that you in Miami? You in my fucking city, boy. You’s a hoe. I’ll spit in your face. Now I know you in Miami, if I catch you, it’s on sight. … You are an embarrassment to rap music, bro. You are a fucking clown. … You are a 40-year-old man, bruh. Go take care of your kids. I bet your wife don’t know about that. I’m about to ruin your whole marriage, cuh.”
In a follow-up post, that was also deleted, Pump shared a picture J. Cole’s wife, Melissa Heholt, and wrote, “Why does ur wife look like a burnt Mrs Potato… That’s what u nut in ur dad should’ve swallowed u … Ur 40 Unc get a new Toyota & a new bitch.”
Meanwhile, on his Instagram Stories, Pump continued to rip into Cole. In one post, he highlighted a section of Cole’s Wikipedia page about his absentee father and added, “I get it Cole.” In another, he laughed that Cole used to have a job as a sports mascot.
Back in January, Pump weighed in on J. Cole’s 2024 apology to Kendrick Lamar after dissing him on "7 Minute Drill," and suggested he wasn’t a fan of Cole’s decision to back out of the beef. "That's some soft-ass shit," Pump said. “[He] threw a rock over the bush. And then he kept going after that. I'm like, 'Bro, I'm 17 years old and you 40-something. And then you let in a 17-year-old get under your skin? That means I'm doing something right with you.”
He also called Cole a “fucking pussy” during his conversation with Akademiks. “The first thing I did when I walked in his fucking house is go in his refrigerator and start eating hella snacks,” he added. "I went straight to that boy's fridge. hot dog, chips, cereal, boom. ... Yeah, no type of respect for that man's house."