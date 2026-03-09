Lil Durk's Murder-for-Hire Case: Brian Steel Joins Defense Team (UPDATE)

UPDATED 3/10, 11:50 a.m. ET: It’s official. Brian Steel has joined Lil Durk’s defense team. After Steel filed paperwork in anticipation of potentially replacing another lawyer on Durk’s team in a much-discussed murder-for-hire case, the attorney—known for previously representing Young Thug, among other familiar names—has seen the request granted by a judge.

See original story below. Following the news that Lil Durk’s murder-for-hire trial would be delayed until August, famous attorney Brian Steel has submitted paperwork to replace one of the attorneys representing the Chicago rapper. In court documents reviewed by Complex, Steel requested to replace attorney Jonathan M. Brayman in the case. Complex has reached out to Steel for comment. This story may be updated. Steel famously represented Young Thug in his long-winded racketeering trial, ultimately getting the Atlanta rapper released after two and a half years behind bars. Steel showed a lot of dedication to Thug throughout the trial, and was even jailed by Fulton County Chief Judge Ural D. Glanville, who was later replaced by Superior Court Judge Paige Whitaker, for refusing to reveal his sources.