Lil Durk’s Daughter Prank Calls Her Father While He’s in Jail

Lil Durk’s daughter played a practical joke on the incarcerated rapper.
A clip shows Durkio’s daughter, Bella Banks, prank calling her dad in prison, where she told an elaborate story about meeting a “new girl in my school” whose dad was also in jail.
“So I said, ‘I don't know, what like cell or like, I don't know, like something you were in, right?’” Bella said during the call, then mentioning she thought her father was in the “PC unit.”
“There ain’t no PC,” Durk responded. “PC is protective custody. That's when you're scared to be on the floor with regular people.”
At that point, Bella revealed that she was “joking,” which made her dad laugh. She added, “I just saw it on TikTok, so I was trying to do the same.”
Essentially, the TikTok prank sees kids calling their fathers and saying they told someone that their dad was in protective custody while in jail. A video from TikTok user @userr384559245 shows her playing the practical joke on her father, which clearly offends him.
“No n***a,” the dad said. “That’s where snitches is at,” which made the daughter laugh.
Smurkio has been behind bars since his arrest in October 2024 and has remained in custody after being denied bail. Prosecutors have accused him of orchestrating a murder-for-hire plot connected to the fatal 2022 shooting of Quando Rondo’s cousin, Saviay’a Robinson. Durk has denied his involvement in the incident.