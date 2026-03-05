Lil Durk’s Daughter Prank Calls Her Father While He’s in Jail

Lil Durk’s daughter played a practical joke on the incarcerated rapper.

A clip shows Durkio’s daughter, Bella Banks, prank calling her dad in prison, where she told an elaborate story about meeting a “new girl in my school” whose dad was also in jail.

“So I said, ‘I don't know, what like cell or like, I don't know, like something you were in, right?’” Bella said during the call, then mentioning she thought her father was in the “PC unit.”

“There ain’t no PC,” Durk responded. “PC is protective custody. That's when you're scared to be on the floor with regular people.”

At that point, Bella revealed that she was “joking,” which made her dad laugh. She added, “I just saw it on TikTok, so I was trying to do the same.”