Prosecutors Argue Lil Durk's Co-Defendant's Stalking Charges Should Be Upheld

Federal prosecutors want to make sure Lil Durk’s co-defendants’ stalking convictions are upheld after their attorneys filed motions for a judgment of acquittal, challenging the convictions.

In court documents reviewed by Complex, federal prosecutors wrote that defendants Deandre Wilson and David Lindsey were convicted of multiple felony counts related to stalking.

“The evidence at trial proved defendants and their conspirators traveled to California to kill [Tyquian] Bowman [Quando Rondo],” the documents read. “Defendants Wilson and Lindsey filed post-trial motions that primarily argue their convictions should be reversed or a new trial should be granted.”

Wilson and Lindsey’s attorneys argued that the convictions should be acquitted or a new trial should be granted because “the stalking victims did not know all of the actions the defendants took to hunt and kill the victim, and thus the defendants claim the government did not prove a ‘course of conduct’ within the meaning of the stalking statute.” They also argued that the government failed to prove that Quando Rondo Saviay’a ‘Lul Pab’ Robinson, who was fatally shot in Los Angeles in August, 2022, “feared for their lives and/or suffered substantial emotional distress.” Additionally, they alleged the evidence wasn’t sufficient to prove they were stalking Saviay’a Robinson.

Federal prosecutors filed a response, arguing that the arguments listed in the motions are “meritless for multiple reasons.” Prosecutors wrote that the argument that their “premeditated… stalking and murder scheme is not covered by the federal stalking statute” actually “ignores the plain text of the statute.” They added that the “multi-day stalking and murder scheme that caused Mr. Robinson’s death and severe emotional distress to Bowman clearly falls within the scope of the statute.”