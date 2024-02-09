The cold war between Latto and Ice Spice might turn hot with the arrival of the former's new song, "Sunday Service."
On the fiery new track, Latto fires off several subliminals and seems to respond to Ice Spice's latest song "Think U the Shit (Fart)." During the second verse, Latto raps, "Think I'm the shit? Bitch, I know it, ho / Jesus walked on water, I got Ice boilin' though."
Latto was also recently spotted filming the video for the song in The Bronx, Ice Spice's hometown.
The cover art for the song also features pictures of Ice Spice, Nicki Minaj, Missy Elliott, Lil' Kim, Sexxy Red, and countless other female rappers with their eyes covered by a black bar.
Elsewhere on the song, she raps,
These bitches corny, soon as monkey see, then you know monkey do
Do you rap or do you tweet?
Cause I can't tell, get in the booth, bitch
Stop all that motherfuckin' yellin', ho
'Cause I ain't buyin' what you're sellin', ho.
Since Ice Spice is not exactly an avid poster, these lines are most likely directed at Nicki Minaj, who has been tweeting up a storm ever since Megan Thee Stallion dissed her. Latto previously had a few subliminal bars many interpreted to be aimed at Nicki on her song "Put It On The Floor." Nicki and Latto have had simmering tension ever since 2022 when they got into a social media spat.
During a recent Spaces with fans on X, formerly Twitter, Ice Spice confirmed that she was aiming at Latto on her latest single. She said she was inspired to take shots after the video for her song "Pretty Girl" could be seen in the background of one of Latto's TikTok videos.
"I'm in the back of your weak ass snippet," Ice Spice said. "I was like, 'Wait a second, that's me?' So I'm like, 'Okay, since we're talking about me, let's talk about me and I drop that ["Fart"]. It was really just a snippet. ... I was like, 'This has to be fake. This is AI. But bitches be... bold. So I was like, 'Oh, we're being bold today.'"
The feud between the two first gained traction after Latto was asked about Ice Spice's single "Bikini Bottom" during a red-carpet interview in January, 2023. The lyrics were recited to her, and she failed to finish the bar despite previously showing support to the Bronx rapper. Later in the year, fans speculated Latto was igniting a beef by referencing Ice Spice's breakout single "Munch (Feelin' U)" on the Offset collaboration, "Fine As Can Be."