"We’re Being Bold Today": The Ice Spice And Latto Beef, Explained

Jan. 19, 2023: Latto fails to complete lyrics to Ice Spice’s song
Twitter: @IceSpiceNews
.@Latto pretending not to know the lyrics to Ice Spice’s “Bikini Bottom” in new red carpet interview.👀 https://t.co/NmnKI67rSg— Ice Spice News (@IceSpiceNews) January 19, 2023
Mar. 22, 2023: Latto responds to claims that she’s copying Ice Spice
X
Every time y’all accuse me of copying folks ima clear it up. Nun mo nun less.💋 https://t.co/CmD40ORc5x— BIG LATTO 🍑 (@Latto) March 22, 2023
Oct. 13, 2023: Fans claim Latto is taking shots at Ice Spice on “Fine As Can Be”
Jan. 7, 2024: Latto teases a new song with Ice Spice’s video in the back
X
ANYWAY! pic.twitter.com/AeKoT5cAJt— BIG LATTO 🍑 (@Latto) January 7, 2024
Jan. 26: Ice Spice drops “Think U the Shit (Fart)”; fans think she’s taking shots at Latto
Feb. 2: Ice Spice seemingly confirms “Think U The Shit (Fart)” was directed at Latto
X
Ice Spice confirms new single is about Latto, explains why https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/BJrvBMdUHB— HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) February 3, 2024
Feb. 3: Latto spotted shooting a music video in The Bronx
X
Latto pulls up in the Bronx to shoot her new music video.— Complex (@Complex) February 5, 2024
pic.twitter.com/xpdRUDBLL5
Feb. 6: Latto unveils cover art for “Sunday Service” with female rappers’ faces
X
S̶u̶n̶d̶a̶y̶ ̶S̶e̶r̶v̶i̶c̶e̶ —— F̶R̶I̶D̶A̶Y̶— BIG LATTO 🍑 (@Latto) February 6, 2024
S̶u̶n̶d̶a̶y̶ ̶S̶e̶r̶v̶i̶c̶e̶ —— F̶R̶I̶D̶A̶Y̶
S̶u̶n̶d̶a̶y̶ ̶S̶e̶r̶v̶i̶c̶e̶ —— F̶R̶I̶D̶A̶Y̶ pic.twitter.com/DwhYPaMLeD
SHARE THIS STORY