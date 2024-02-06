"We’re Being Bold Today": The Ice Spice And Latto Beef, Explained

From subliminals to direct jabs, here's a look at the rumored feud between Latto and Ice Spice.

Every other day, it seems like conflicts or rising tensions between rappers are becoming more and more frequent. Just last month, the conversation was focused on feuds between Drake and Mos Def or Blueface and Soulja Boy. Now all eyes are on Latto and Ice Spice


This rumored feud has been simmering for at least a year. Initially, Latto seemed to be in conflict with Nicki Minaj after a heated Twitter exchange in 2022 over their past issues. However, fans now suggest that Latto’s focus is now set on Ice Spice, who isn’t holding back. The Best New Artist nominee has been closely associated with Nicki Minaj since 2023 when the Pink Driday artist dubbed Spice the princess of rap in 2023, going on to release the remix of "Princess Diana," and "Barbie World" together. That same year, Latto collaborated with Cardi B, Minaj's longtime adversary, on the stellar remix of "Put It on da Floor."


While tensions between the Atlanta and Bronx rappers initially seemed subtle, with veiled digs in their music or Instagram posts, the past month has seen a shift toward more overt targeting, leading many fans to believe that a genuine feud is underway. Most notably, Ice Spice seemingly confirmed that her latest single was directed at her rival. And the next day, Latto unveiled the cover art for her upcoming single, featuring Ice's image with a black box obscuring her eyes.


Although neither artist has explicitly declared war, there is evidence stacking up that strongly suggests otherwise. Here's a timeline of interactions and subtle messages between Latto and Ice Spice that indicate some discord between them.

Getty Images

Jan. 19, 2023: Latto fails to complete lyrics to Ice Spice’s song

Twitter: @IceSpiceNews
The first instance of perceived tension was during a red carpet event, in which Billboard asked Latto to complete the lyrics to Ice Spice’s hit single “Bikini Bottom.” After the interviewer recited the beginning of the lyric, Latto appeared confused and utterly clueless. Her inability to finish the bar led to many fans thinking she was trying to shade Ice Spice.

Mar. 22, 2023: Latto responds to claims that she’s copying Ice Spice

X
Last year, Latto was accused of copying Ice Spice after she posted a photo on Instagram where she was bent over showing her backside in front of a pink car. Onliner users pointed out the similarities between Latto’s pose and Ice Spice’s signature pose that she has consistently done during live performances and outings. Taking note of the comparisons, Latto quickly addressed the hate, writing in response, “Every time y’all accuse me of copying folks ima clear it up. Nun mo nun less. I don’t like how y’all take my tweets & make them fit ur weak ass narratives.”

Oct. 13, 2023: Fans claim Latto is taking shots at Ice Spice on “Fine As Can Be”

View this video on YouTube
YouTube

In Oct. 2023, Latto collaborated on the single “Fine as Can Be” for Offset’s album Set It Off. From the record, listeners pointed out a few lyrics that may have taken a jab or called out Ice Spice. On the song, Latto raps, “That nigga a munch/Yo’ bookin’ fee, ate it for lunch/I don’t do backends, need it up front/I’m big dawg, you bitches is runts/Don’t pull wigs, don’t pull stunts/I pull triggers and I pull blunts/I pull cars like it’s Tonk/Bitch, you couldn’t top me in the bunk.” The word “munch” sticks out as Ice Spice’s breakout song is titled “Munch (Feelin’ U).” The term is also popular in New York City, where Ice Spice is from. 

Jan. 7, 2024: Latto teases a new song with Ice Spice’s video in the back

X
Latto started the new year off by teasing new music on her social media accounts. In a video clip Latto teased on X, the rapper was seen in a large SUV with friends, rapping along to a new single. “I just want a one-on-one/on’t know why she so nervous,” she lip synchs. While her lyrics were seemingly targeted, fans also noticed the fact that Ice Spice’s music video was playing in the background of Latto’s snippet, suggesting there was some tension between them.

Jan. 26: Ice Spice drops “Think U the Shit (Fart)”; fans think she’s taking shots at Latto

View this video on YouTube
YouTube

At the end of January, Ice Spice dropped her first single of the year, “Think U The Shit (Fart).” In addition to some interesting lyrics about flatulence, fans thought the Bronx rapper was taking shots at Latto due to a specific line. On the track, Ice raps, “I got my foot on they necks, I can’t let up/She all on the floor, told her get up,” which could be a reference to Latto’s hit single “Put It on da Floor,” which was released in 2023. Ice Spice did not address the rumors at the time of the song’s release. 

Feb. 2: Ice Spice seemingly confirms “Think U The Shit (Fart)” was directed at Latto

X
During a Twitter Spaces appearance called #AskIceSpice, Ice finally seemed to address the suspected feud. During the conversation, she recalled an instance in which she was thrown aback by seeing herself in a video clip Latto had shared at the beginning of the year. “Seeing that I’m in the back of your weak-ass snippet… I was like, ‘Wait a second—that’s me?’” the “Munch” rapper said. Latto’s snippet ultimately was the catalyst for Ice’s latest single, “Think U the Shit (Fart).” “So I’m like, ‘Okay, since we’re talking about me, let’s talk about me,” she added. “I was like, ‘This has to be fake—this is AI,’ but bitches be bold, so I was like, ‘Alright, we’re being bold today.’"

Feb. 3: Latto spotted shooting a music video in The Bronx

X
Just one day after Ice Spice made headlines for seemingly talking about Latto’s “weak-ass snippet,” the ATL rapper appeared to hit back with a tactic of her own. Videos of Latto rolling with a line of black SUVs in The Bronx, quickly began circulating online. In the 30-second clip, Latto is spotted exiting one of the SUVs in order to shoot a new music video. The timing and location of the video shoot is particularly interesting, because as we all know, Ice Spice’s hometown is The Bronx, and the shoot is coming after Ice Spice’s most public comments yet.

Feb. 6: Latto unveils cover art for “Sunday Service” with female rappers’ faces

X
After months of teasing, Latto is finally dropping new music in February. On Feb. 6, she dropped the cover art for her new single, “Sunday Service.” This is believed to be the same single she teased in January on social media and potentially connected to the music video she shot in The Bronx. The cover art is potentially the most interesting thing about the announcement though. The art captures a photo of Latto with a black box blocking her eyes. In the background are the portraits of female rappers—both new and veteran. Lil’ Kim, Missy Elliott, Megan Thee Stallion, and Coi Leray are all in the background with similar black boxes over their eyes. Ice Spice is also present. While the grid of multiple artists would suggest this single is not solely about Ice, it is suspected that Latto will have some choice words for her as well.

