"We’re Being Bold Today": The Ice Spice And Latto Beef, Explained

Getty Images

Every other day, it seems like conflicts or rising tensions between rappers are becoming more and more frequent. Just last month, the conversation was focused on feuds between Drake and Mos Def or Blueface and Soulja Boy . Now all eyes are on Latto and Ice Spice .





This rumored feud has been simmering for at least a year. Initially, Latto seemed to be in conflict with Nicki Minaj after a heated Twitter exchange in 2022 over their past issues. However, fans now suggest that Latto’s focus is now set on Ice Spice, who isn’t holding back. The Best New Artist nominee has been closely associated with Nicki Minaj since 2023 when the Pink Driday artist dubbed Spice the princess of rap in 2023, going on to release the remix of "Princess Diana," and "Barbie World" together. That same year, Latto collaborated with Cardi B, Minaj's longtime adversary, on the stellar remix of "Put It on da Floor."





While tensions between the Atlanta and Bronx rappers initially seemed subtle, with veiled digs in their music or Instagram posts, the past month has seen a shift toward more overt targeting, leading many fans to believe that a genuine feud is underway. Most notably, Ice Spice seemingly confirmed that her latest single was directed at her rival. And the next day, Latto unveiled the cover art for her upcoming single, featuring Ice's image with a black box obscuring her eyes.





Although neither artist has explicitly declared war, there is evidence stacking up that strongly suggests otherwise. Here's a timeline of interactions and subtle messages between Latto and Ice Spice that indicate some discord between them.