Music

The Game Rates J. Cole's 'The Fall-Off' Album, Gives It a '7 out of 10'

Game called Cole a “masterful” storyteller and “one of the dopest.”

The Game and J. Cole
Unique Nicole / Prince Williams via Getty

The Game has some thoughts on J. Cole’s latest album, The Fall-Off.

Game took to his Instagram to share a carousel of his thoughts on Cole’s offering, ultimately giving it a seven out of 10.

He explained in his caption that he listened to album three times, “back to back.” The first time was “from a fan’s point of view,” the second “from a hater’s POV,” and the third “from the position of his peer/competitor.”

The Compton rapper said that he “thoroughly” listened to the project while going for a run, calling The Fall-Off a project he and his friends were all “anticipating.”

“Above all, I appreciate the art of hip hop & use albums to fuel me as I near completion of my own,” Game added in the caption.

Game provided his thoughts on all 24 tracks from Cole’s project. He also included some takeaways at the end, calling the North Carolina artist a “masterful” storyteller and “one of the dopest.”

Game also commented on Cole’s short-lived role in Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s feud. “There were moments here that I wish existed when it was time to square up in the beef because they would’ve stood ground in the early stages of that time.”

However, he noted that Cole “backing out of the beef didn’t weigh anything on me critiquing this project.” He added, “Although I wish he would’ve stood ten toes down during that time.. it doesn’t make me unable to appreciate a good J. Cole project & that’s exactly what this was. A GOOD PROJECT.”

Cole shared his first album in almost five years, The Fall-Off, last Friday, which he previously teased to fans as being “a double album made with intentions to be my last.” The album follows his 2021 offering, The Off-Season.

In between those albums, he was briefly involved in Kenny and Drizzy’s 2024 feud before bowing out. In 2024, at the Dreamville Festival, Cole publicly apologized for dropping a diss track aimed at Kendrick and exited the beef.

Related Stories

J. Cole with dreadlocks sits on railroad tracks, wearing a striped jacket and denim shorts, looking contemplative.
Music

J. Cole's 'The Fall-Off' Album: Features and Production Credits

According to Cole, his latest album was “made with intentions” to be his last.

Trace William Cowen224 days ago
J. Cole sits on train tracks, wearing a striped jacket, denim shorts, and sneakers. Trees and a trailer are in the background. This is a photo from The Fall Off, which might be his last album.
Music

Is J. Cole Really Saying Goodbye with ‘The Fall Off’?

J. Cole's 'The Fall Off' is a sprawling double-disc that feels like a swan song and a career-spanning statement. But is it truly his last album?

Dimas Sanfiorenzo223 days ago
RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 6: J. Cole performs onstage during the 2025 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 6, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Music

J. Cole To Sell ‘The Fall Off’ Physicals Out of His Trunk: ‘Catch Me Outside’

Cole will even bring along his old Honda Civic to pull up on fans.

Jaelani Turner-Williams222 days ago

Trending

1
SportsColin Kaepernick Admits He Was Disappointed More NFL Players Didn’t Protest With Him
2
SportsColin Kaepernick Says Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Freestyle Proves He Lives 'Rent Free' in Rapper's Head
3
MusicKid Cudi Accepts Ebro's Apology After 'Thirsty' Kanye West Convo Controversy
4
Pop CultureRobert Pattinson on 'Primetime' Performance as Chris Hansen: 'Like Scarface Meets Jerry Maguire'
5
MusicAyo Edebiri's Confessional Booth Story About Dating Married Man Shocks Rosalía Fans
6
Musicbeabadoobee's New Album 'Pylon': Tracklist, Features, Producers, and Everything You Need to Know

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App