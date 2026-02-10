The Game Rates J. Cole's 'The Fall-Off' Album, Gives It a '7 out of 10'

The Game has some thoughts on J. Cole’s latest album, The Fall-Off.
Game took to his Instagram to share a carousel of his thoughts on Cole’s offering, ultimately giving it a seven out of 10.
He explained in his caption that he listened to album three times, “back to back.” The first time was “from a fan’s point of view,” the second “from a hater’s POV,” and the third “from the position of his peer/competitor.”
The Compton rapper said that he “thoroughly” listened to the project while going for a run, calling The Fall-Off a project he and his friends were all “anticipating.”
“Above all, I appreciate the art of hip hop & use albums to fuel me as I near completion of my own,” Game added in the caption.
Game provided his thoughts on all 24 tracks from Cole’s project. He also included some takeaways at the end, calling the North Carolina artist a “masterful” storyteller and “one of the dopest.”
Game also commented on Cole’s short-lived role in Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s feud. “There were moments here that I wish existed when it was time to square up in the beef because they would’ve stood ground in the early stages of that time.”
However, he noted that Cole “backing out of the beef didn’t weigh anything on me critiquing this project.” He added, “Although I wish he would’ve stood ten toes down during that time.. it doesn’t make me unable to appreciate a good J. Cole project & that’s exactly what this was. A GOOD PROJECT.”
Cole shared his first album in almost five years, The Fall-Off, last Friday, which he previously teased to fans as being “a double album made with intentions to be my last.” The album follows his 2021 offering, The Off-Season.
In between those albums, he was briefly involved in Kenny and Drizzy’s 2024 feud before bowing out. In 2024, at the Dreamville Festival, Cole publicly apologized for dropping a diss track aimed at Kendrick and exited the beef.