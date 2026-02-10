The Game Rates J. Cole's 'The Fall-Off' Album, Gives It a '7 out of 10'

The Game has some thoughts on J. Cole’s latest album, The Fall-Off.

Game took to his Instagram to share a carousel of his thoughts on Cole’s offering, ultimately giving it a seven out of 10.

He explained in his caption that he listened to album three times, “back to back.” The first time was “from a fan’s point of view,” the second “from a hater’s POV,” and the third “from the position of his peer/competitor.”

The Compton rapper said that he “thoroughly” listened to the project while going for a run, calling The Fall-Off a project he and his friends were all “anticipating.”

“Above all, I appreciate the art of hip hop & use albums to fuel me as I near completion of my own,” Game added in the caption.