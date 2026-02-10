J. Cole Explains Why 'It’s a Boy' Didn’t Drop Before 'The Fall-Off'

J. Cole has finally explained why his long-rumored It’s a Boy project didn’t arrive before The Fall-Off, denying speculation that the project may have been scrapped altogether.

It’s a Boy was announced in late 2020, as part of a now-deleted Instagram post laying out the timeline of what he referred to as “The Fall-Off Era.” The order was “features,” then Revenge of the Dreamers 3, then The Off-Season, then It’s a Boy, and finally The Fall-Off.

The first few of those were on schedule, with Cole releasing a ton of features throughout 2019 and ROTD 3 dropping that July. The Off-Season then came out in May, 2021. So fans were primed to expect It’s a Boy before The Fall-Off, which of course didn’t happen.

Cole’s new clarification about the status of It’s a Boy came during a recent AMA-style exchange on inevitable.live, where the rapper directly responded to a fan asking whether It’s a Boy had been shelved. According to the rapper, the project is very much alive, just delayed.

“No it’s not scrapped. it will release,” Cole wrote in a reply. He revealed that It’s a Boy was actually close to dropping before The Fall-Off, but timing and volume became an issue. “We almost put it out before the album. but with the birthday blizzard tape and 24 song album we was like it’s a lot of music to process.”