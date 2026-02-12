Rapper Who Freestyled for J. Cole Uses Image From Viral Moment for New Song’s Cover Art

Kelo Soul, the rapper who freestyled for J. Cole, dropped the rap as an official single and used a still from the video for its cover art. In the clip, which can be seen below, Cole was clearly feeling Kelo’s freestyle as he listened from his car. At the end of the video, Cole dapped him up and said, “My n***a, you put music out?” Kelo confirmed as much and told him where he could check out his music. “Aye bro, you talented,” said Cole.

The recorded version of the freestyle features relaxed, sample-centric boom-bap production that complements Soul’s approach to rap. In addition to the verse he rapped for Cole, the finished version also features a second verse that builds on the pop culture references and autobiographical lyrics in the first half. It’s easy to see what Cole, who recently dropped his new album The Fall-Off, sees in Kelo Soul.