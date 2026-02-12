GloRilla’s Sister Calls Out Boosie Badazz Over Family Beef: 'I’ll Smack His Face Straight'

In the video, she told Boosie to "quit mentioning" her and called him out for being homophobic. "Shit, I thought we were cool," she said. "We diabetics together. So you know what I’m saying? Stop it. I’m not spurring nothing."

In a lengthy video posted to her Instagram on Wednesday (February 11), Victoria Woods, who also goes by the names BroRilla and Scar Face Woods, called out Boosie for inserting himself into her issues with GloRilla , who she claims has not been supporting their family.

She added that Boosie, who has Type 1 diabetes, "fell off" and claimed he wasn’t taking sides but appeared to sympathise with GloRilla. "Boosie, I was just waiting on him, I don’t like him," she said. "A muthafucka asked me, do I want to do a hard time? Fuck Boosie. I’ll smack his face straight… Ever since he did that shit with Nas X towards the gay community, every time he talk about something gay, he got something to say. I do not like him."

She added that it was "wrong" for him to get involved, and continued to call him out for his homophobia. "He promote guns, weed, girls, all types of stuff… But then when somebody gay come along? 'Oh, no!' The kids don’t need to see that,'" she continued. “Boy, you sound like a stupid-ass hypocrite. Y’all better stop coming for me because I’m going to come back every muthafuckin' time. If his fanbase so muthafuckin' big, why the fuck he on Tubi movies now? This n***a ain’t on Paramount."

Recently, Woods accused her sister of not financially supporting their family despite her continued success. In a post shared on his Instagram Stories, Boosie got involved and stressed that he’s not siding with either of them in the feud, but sympathised with GloRilla.

"I ain’t siding with GloRilla, I ain’t siding with BroRilla," Boosie began. "But I do wanna say, people be thinking we have more money than we have. Every artist you think got $50 million ain’t got $50 million. Every artist you think got $100 million don’t got $100 million. If give to everybody we gonna be broke. … I give each of y’all a hundred thousand, I’m broke. If I really look out like you want me to look out, it’s gone."

He also said that rappers should "look out for their families" while they’re able to, however. Last week, incarcerated rapper and singer Tory Lanez reportedly sent Woods $2,500 through Apple Pay, saying he empathized with her financial circumstances.