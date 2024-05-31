Eminem References Megan Thee Stallion Shooting on "Houdini" Single

But the portion of the song that's garnering the most attention is the end of the first verse, which references the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion by Canadian rapper Tory Lanez.

If I was to ask for Megan Thee

Stallion if she would collab with me

Would I really have a shot at a feat?

I don't know but I'm glad to be

Back, like

Lanez was sentenced to ten years in prison last year after he was found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion during a 2020 incident. He has maintained his innocence.

Eminem's reference to the shooting has inspired less-than-impressed reactions from fans on social media, who suggested it was unnecessarily mean-spirited by making a joke out of a Black woman's trauma.