Elon Musk Responds to Kanye's 'Where My Rocket Ship' Line By Quoting Nicki Minaj

Elon Musk has offered a response to Kanye West name-dropping him on the Vultures 1 track "Carnival."
In a rare tweet, Ye shared a portion of the song as performed at one of the many listening events for his collaborative project with Ty Dolla Sign.
"This that Game of Thrones, Yeezy, not the clones / Elon, where my rocket ship? It's time to go home," Ye opens his verse on the song, which also features Rich the Kid and Playboi Carti.
Musk, who has a complicated history with Ye, replied to the tweet with a reference to Nicki Minaj's "Starships," a huge hit which she admitted she no longer wants to perform.
"Starship were meant to fly and our next one launches in about 3 weeks, but I recommend waiting for a few more test flights before hopping on board," Musk wrote while tagging Nicki Minaj directly.
Musk, as much as it pains us to admit, isn't wrong about it being best for Ye to wait. His spacecraft company SpaceX is still very much in the flight test stage of operations, especially since its two test flights last year exploded after takeoff. So if Ye wants to head to space on a SpaceX ship, he's better off waiting.
"Carnival" doesn't just reference Musk, however, as Ye's verse also sees him make references to R. Kelly, Bill Cosby, and Diddy. Most notably, he also name-dropps Taylor Swift, who he infamously namedropped on his song "Famous" in 2016. On "Carnival," Kanye raps:
Anybody pissed off, gotta make 'em drink the urine
Now I'm Ye-Kelly, bitch, now I'm Bill Cosby, bitch
Now, I'm Puff Daddy rich, that's Me Too me rich
Why she say she sucked my dick?
Then she say she ain't sucked my dick?
She gon' take it up the ass like a ventriloquist
I mean since Taylor Swift, since I had the Rollie on the wrist
The first volume of Kanye and Ty Dolla Sign's three-volume Vultures album arrived last week and features a wide variety of guests, from frequent collaborators Playboi Carti and Travis Scott to new collaborators such as Freddie Gibbs and JPEGMAFIA.