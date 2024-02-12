Elon Musk Responds to Kanye's 'Where My Rocket Ship' Line By Quoting Nicki Minaj

Elon Musk has offered a response to Kanye West name-dropping him on the Vultures 1 track "Carnival."

In a rare tweet, Ye shared a portion of the song as performed at one of the many listening events for his collaborative project with Ty Dolla Sign.

"This that Game of Thrones, Yeezy, not the clones / Elon, where my rocket ship? It's time to go home," Ye opens his verse on the song, which also features Rich the Kid and Playboi Carti.

Musk, who has a complicated history with Ye, replied to the tweet with a reference to Nicki Minaj's "Starships," a huge hit which she admitted she no longer wants to perform.

"Starship were meant to fly and our next one launches in about 3 weeks, but I recommend waiting for a few more test flights before hopping on board," Musk wrote while tagging Nicki Minaj directly.