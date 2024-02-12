Kanye West Is Selling Everything on His Yeezy Site for $20 'As Promised'

The artist formerly known as Kanye West is selling a collection of Vultures 1 pieces, as well as two takes on the oft-photographed WET design from Mowalola, for $20.

As fans will note, the $20 price point is one that has been discussed by Ye multiple times in the past. In a since-removed 2022 interview on the Alo Mind Full podcast, for example, Ye blamed Gap for not hitting this exact price point for the ultimately short-lived Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga collaboration.

“Gap didn’t take it to $20 the way I wanted to because they were still trying to protect the classism of the idea of Balenciaga and the idea of Gap,” Ye said at the time.

$20-priced pieces currently available on the official YZY site include the YZY Pods, the WET tank, the WET romper, the Vultures 1 box tee, the Vultures logo box tee (in black and in white), a long-sleeve logo shirt (also in black and in white), a Vultures long-sleeve shirt featuring the original Burzum-inspired cover art (two color options for that one too), and Vultures pants.

See more below. Shipping costs may vary. For those in the States, shipping appeared to be set at $15 at the time of this writing.