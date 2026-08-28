DJ Mustard's Ex-Wife Chanel McFarlane Reportedly Chases Down Burglars After Home Break-In

McFarlane called it the third time burglars targeted the home this year and plans to seek restraining orders after all three suspects reportedly posted bail.

The suspects reportedly maced her dog, stole property and crashed their getaway vehicle into her Mercedes before fleeing on foot.

Chanel McFarlane rushed to her Chatsworth home after spotting three masked burglars on security cameras, then followed them until police arrested them.

DJ Mustard's ex-wife Chanel McFarlane reportedly took matters into her own hands this week after three masked men broke into her California home. According to TMZ, McFarlane, who is also known as Chanel Thierry, wasn't at her Chatsworth residence when the burglary unfolded on Tuesday (August 25). She reportedly spotted the intruders through her home's security cameras and immediately headed back to the property. McFarlane is said to have arrived as the three suspects were attempting to make their escape. Their getaway vehicle reportedly collided with her Mercedes, prompting the men to abandon the vehicle and take off on foot. Instead of letting them get away, McFarlane followed the suspects in her car until police arrived. Officers ultimately arrested all three men. TMZ obtained security footage that reportedly shows three people wearing masks and hoodies going through McFarlane's home before exiting through a rear door with bags containing stolen property. The suspects are also accused of spraying McFarlane's dog with mace during the break-in.

McFarlane later posted Ring camera footage from the incident on her Instagram Stories, including a clip in which she said she could hear one of the intruders saying: "Ain't shit in here."

McFarlane also explained why she decided to rush home after seeing the burglary unfold remotely. "Due to my nervous system being completely shot, when I saw them in my house, I decided to rush back home because actually I been waiting on y'all!" she wrote. "Cause I got something special for people coming in my home. They hit my car and got out and ran!" According to McFarlane, this isn't the first time her Chatsworth home has been targeted. She said Tuesday's incident marked the third attempted or successful break-in at the residence this year, following one on New Year's Eve 2025 and another roughly a month later when she was home. "It's heartbreaking when you can't have peace in your home," she previously wrote on Threads. "These burglaries are tiring and I'm fed up." McFarlane also issued a public message asking anyone with information about the repeated incidents to come forward.