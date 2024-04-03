Cîroc Reportedly Doesn't Want to Replace Diddy With 50 Cent as Brand Ambassador Despite Rumors

Despite recent reports that Cîroc was looking to replace its brand ambassador Diddy with 50 Cent, who has been relentlessly trolling the Bad Boy Records founder, a new report reveals the vodka brand is doing no such thing.

The initial report from Media Takeout claimed that Cîroc wanted 50 Cent to be the new face of the brand as Diddy and the company parted ways following his several sexual misconduct lawsuits and a federal investigation into sex trafficking allegations. However, TMZ now reports that a source familiar with the inner workings at Cîroc denied the rumor, despite 50 Cent himself commenting on the claims.

"Good morning people start the day off with positive energy, and make what your heart desires happen. QGTM," he wrote alongside a screenshot of the article.