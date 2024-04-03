Cîroc Reportedly Doesn't Want to Replace Diddy With 50 Cent as Brand Ambassador Despite Rumors

Despite recent reports that Cîroc was looking to replace its brand ambassador Diddy with 50 Cent, who has been relentlessly trolling the Bad Boy Records founder, a new report reveals the vodka brand is doing no such thing.
The initial report from Media Takeout claimed that Cîroc wanted 50 Cent to be the new face of the brand as Diddy and the company parted ways following his several sexual misconduct lawsuits and a federal investigation into sex trafficking allegations. However, TMZ now reports that a source familiar with the inner workings at Cîroc denied the rumor, despite 50 Cent himself commenting on the claims.
"Good morning people start the day off with positive energy, and make what your heart desires happen. QGTM," he wrote alongside a screenshot of the article.
Diddy ended his relationship with the alcoholic beverage company Diageo, the owners of the Cîroc brand, last year after the embattled mogul filed a lawsuit claiming the company failed to properly handle marketing and investments for the tequila brand DeLeón. He accused Diageo of neglecting the brand due to racism. They severed ties with him and said he was acting in bad faith. They settled in January.
Since Diddy's ex-girlfriend Cassie filed a lawsuit against him accusing him of rape and years of abuse, 50 Cent has been trolling the Bad Boy Records founder. He's teased a potential docuseries surrounding the allegations, which were followed by further lawsuits and a federal investigation. Last month, he trolled Diddy by merging his face with convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.
More recently, a source familiar with the situation said 50 Cent is seeking sole custody of his son, Sire Jackson, after his ex-girlfriend Daphne Joy was accused of being a sex worker for Diddy. After he trolled her for being named in a lawsuit against Diddy, she accused him of rape and physical abuse, and denied being a sex worker for Diddy. He continued to take shots at Joy.