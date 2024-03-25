50 Cent Suggests Feds Wouldn't Have Raided Diddy's Homes 'Unless They Got a Case'

50 Cent wasted no time trolling Diddy—again.
When news surfaced that federal agents raided Diddy’s Los Angeles and Miami homes on Monday, Fif was quick to slam the hip-hop mogul on Instagram with screenshots of stories from Fox 11 and TMZ.
“Shit just got real,” 50 wrote alongside a photo from Fox 11’s live news segment, where Diddy’s sons, King and Justin Combs, appear to be in handcuffs at the Los Angeles home. “The Fed’s in all the cribs, damn they got the kids in cuffs,” 50 Cent added.
50 captioned a second screenshot from TMZ, “Now it’s not Diddy do it, it’s Diddy done. They don’t come like that unless they got a case.”
Homeland Security raided both of Sean Combs’ homes in connection to a sex trafficking investigation. It’s unknown if Diddy was present at the time of the raid.
Fif has been trolling Diddy ever since Cassie’s lawsuit surfaced last November. Earlier this month, the “Many Men” rapper took a shot at Diddy during a rescheduled show in Phoenix. When he teased the crowd about how they weren’t showing him love, he said, "We don’t want too much love, you know what happened with Brother Love and shit,” a nod to the new nickname Diddy adopted in 2017.
The jabs have been coming at a rapid-fire pace. Right after Cassie accused Diddy of rape and abuse, 50 trolled Diddy with an old video of him patting Jay-Z’s butt at a concert in 2007. In November, 50 Cent also offered to buy Revolt when Diddy stepped down as Chairman—and later teased the 54-year-old by merging his and R. Kelly’s faces into one bizarre photo, soundtracked by the disgraced R&B singer's 1998 song "Did You Ever Think."