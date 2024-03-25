50 Cent Suggests Feds Wouldn't Have Raided Diddy's Homes 'Unless They Got a Case'

50 Cent wasted no time trolling Diddy—again.

When news surfaced that federal agents raided Diddy’s Los Angeles and Miami homes on Monday, Fif was quick to slam the hip-hop mogul on Instagram with screenshots of stories from Fox 11 and TMZ.

“Shit just got real,” 50 wrote alongside a photo from Fox 11’s live news segment, where Diddy’s sons, King and Justin Combs, appear to be in handcuffs at the Los Angeles home. “The Fed’s in all the cribs, damn they got the kids in cuffs,” 50 Cent added.