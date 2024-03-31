50 Cent Continues to Take Shots at Ex Daphne Joy Amid Abuse Allegations

50 Cent is still not done dragging Daphne Joy following allegations that she's one of Diddy's sex workers.

On Saturday, the Queens rap legend popped out as a surprise guest during Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2 tour stop in Madison Square Garden, and he took time out to publicly shame the mother of his son, Sire. During his exit off the stage, 50 looked at the crowd and said, "I love you...even if you a little sex worker."

He then shared a pair of posts of his performance with a pair of captions that dissed Joy again. In his first post, 50 shared a video of himself doing a rendition of "Candy Shop" with a caption that read, "@nickiminaj Gag city vibes, no p Diddy. 😆yo I'm not gonna front Nicki got all the bitches! I looked in the crowd 👀 and was like damn baby what you doing? Then threw my jacket at these little sex workers. LOL🤷🏽‍♂️ @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi."

In his second post 50 wrote, "I love you, you and you even if your a little sex workers, 😘love ya it's all love. ❤️ The Barbz are out holding it down ! @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi."