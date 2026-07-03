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Latest Stories

From left to right: Rauw Alejandro in a sleeveless plaid shirt, Young Miko in a cropped, torn-sleeve top, and Maluma in a beige outfit performing on stage
Music

Rauw Alejandro, Young Miko, and Maluma Turn Up at Chicago’s Sueños Festival Despite Bad Weather

The Latin music festival returned to the Windy City on Memorial Day weekend.

Alex Ocho779 days ago
Two male performers on stage, one in a red vest and gold jewelry, the other in a black graphic tee, engaging with audience
Music

Cîroc Reportedly Doesn't Want to Replace Diddy With 50 Cent as Brand Ambassador Despite Rumors

50 Cent shared a screenshot of the initial report as he continues trolling Diddy.

Joe Price835 days ago
Header Image CIROC Stands Black History Month 2023 Cari Champion MJ Acosta Ruiz
Pop Culture

#CIROCStands: How MJ Acosta-Ruiz & Cari Champion Are Changing the Sports Broadcasting Game for Black Women

#CIROCStands for Black Excellence. So do world-class sports journalists MJ Acosta-Ruiz &amp; Cari Champion, who are sharing their knowledge for the next generation.

Amber McKynzie1257 days ago
Jay-Z, Diddy, Travis Scott, Celebrity Liquor Brands
Style

The 15 Most Famous Alcohol Brands From Celebrities Including Jay-Z, Drake, Travis Scott, and More

From Diddy's famous 'Cîroc' vodka brand to Jay-Z's Ace of Spades, here are the 15 best celebrity liquors and spirits.

Lei Takanashi1563 days ago
palace ciroc
Style

Palace x Cîroc Reunite For Special-Edition 'PALACÎROC' Puffer Jacket Bottles

London skate imprint Palace and CÎROC have reunited for another collaborative capsule.

Jacob Davey2054 days ago
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DJ Khaled
Music

DJ Khaled, Teyana Taylor, and More Celebrate Launch of New Cîroc Studios in Hollywood

Ashlee Simpson Ross and Sevyn Streeter also dropped in on the launch event.

Trace William Cowen3088 days ago
ying yang
Music

Ying Yang Twins Member Explains How That Wild Drunken Performance Happened

Kaine of the Ying Tang Twins sets the record straight about footage that recently surfaced of him on stage.

Trace William Cowen3334 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

50 Cent Can't Stop Trolling Diddy and Ciroc on Instagram

50 might be the king of Instagram jokes.

Zach Frydenlund3978 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

PROMO: Go Behind the Scenes at a Gathering of the Ciroc Boyz in New York City

Get a behind-the-scenes look at the new generation of Ciroc Boyz gathering in New York City.

Brian Shoaf4078 days ago

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