Latest Stories
Rauw Alejandro, Young Miko, and Maluma Turn Up at Chicago’s Sueños Festival Despite Bad Weather
The Latin music festival returned to the Windy City on Memorial Day weekend.
Cîroc Reportedly Doesn't Want to Replace Diddy With 50 Cent as Brand Ambassador Despite Rumors
50 Cent shared a screenshot of the initial report as he continues trolling Diddy.
#CIROCStands: How MJ Acosta-Ruiz & Cari Champion Are Changing the Sports Broadcasting Game for Black Women
#CIROCStands for Black Excellence. So do world-class sports journalists MJ Acosta-Ruiz & Cari Champion, who are sharing their knowledge for the next generation.
The 15 Most Famous Alcohol Brands From Celebrities Including Jay-Z, Drake, Travis Scott, and More
From Diddy's famous 'Cîroc' vodka brand to Jay-Z's Ace of Spades, here are the 15 best celebrity liquors and spirits.
Palace x Cîroc Reunite For Special-Edition 'PALACÎROC' Puffer Jacket Bottles
London skate imprint Palace and CÎROC have reunited for another collaborative capsule.
DJ Khaled, Teyana Taylor, and More Celebrate Launch of New Cîroc Studios in Hollywood
Ashlee Simpson Ross and Sevyn Streeter also dropped in on the launch event.
Ying Yang Twins Member Explains How That Wild Drunken Performance Happened
Kaine of the Ying Tang Twins sets the record straight about footage that recently surfaced of him on stage.
50 Cent Can't Stop Trolling Diddy and Ciroc on Instagram
50 might be the king of Instagram jokes.
PROMO: Go Behind the Scenes at a Gathering of the Ciroc Boyz in New York City
Get a behind-the-scenes look at the new generation of Ciroc Boyz gathering in New York City.