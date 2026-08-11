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DJ Envy Says Chris Brown Is Better Than Michael Jackson: 'He's Michael Jackson on Crack'

'The Breakfast Club' host praised Chris Brown's dancing, stamina and live performances.

DJ Envy, Chris Brown
(Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for ESSENCE), (Photo by Aurore Marechal/Getty Images)

DJ Envy is making a bold case for Chris Brown, arguing the R&B star has surpassed even Michael Jackson as the greatest live performer of all time.

Fresh off attending both of Chris Brown and Usher's sold-out shows at MetLife Stadium, The Breakfast Club co-host returned to the radio Monday with a glowing review of Brown's performance.

"Chris Brown is the greatest performer ever," Envy said. "Better than Michael Jackson."

When his co-hosts questioned the comparison, Envy stood by his opinion.

"Yes. When it comes to dancing, absolutely," he said.

Rather than simply comparing the two entertainers, Envy argued Brown has built on Jackson's foundation by incorporating even more styles and athleticism into his performances.

"He's Michael Jackson on crack," Envy said. "I think he can do what Michael Jackson does and he can add acro to it. He can add his different style. He can make it hip-hopish. He can make it contemporary."

Envy continued by praising Brown's versatility, saying he seamlessly blends multiple forms of dance into one performance.

"He gets busy," he said. "I've never seen nothing like that in my life."

He also applauded Brown's endurance, pointing out that the singer maintains the same energy night after night despite the physical demands of touring.

"The fact that he just got off tour and does this every night," Envy said. "Flies in the air for 30 minutes. He does not stop dancing."

Jess Hilarious initially pushed back on ranking Brown above Jackson before conceding there was merit to the comparison.

"I agree with you to a certain extent," she said. "Michael Jackson on crack—I do agree with that."

The comments came after Envy attended both nights of Brown and Usher's MetLife Stadium stop, bringing his daughter to Friday's show before returning Saturday with his son. The concerts featured elaborate choreography, aerial stunts and a series of surprise guests, including 50 Cent, Jadakiss, Fat Joe, Eric Bellinger and Tank.

Envy closed his praise by calling the production one of the best live shows he has ever experienced.

"So, I just want to tell you," he said, "the show was amazing."

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