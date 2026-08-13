Why G-Dragon is the King of Korean Sneakers

Between special editions and artist collabs, South Korea has been making its presence felt in the sneaker world for decades now. So let’s take a soju shot and settle the debate: What is the best Korean-themed sneaker of all time?

We start in 2006, with the South Korea World Cup Air Force 1—it was the patent leather era. This one belongs in the conversation simply because it was ahead of its time, a regional exclusive that proved Korea-specific colorways could carry real weight.



Flash forward to 2020, when we got the “Industrial Blue” Dunks from Korean retailer Kasina, and one of my favorites, the Nike Air Presto “South Korea,” which flipped the national team’s zebra print kits. There’s the Air Max 97 “Neon Seoul.” And the Air Jordan 3 “Seoul” is up there too—that first drop in 2018, celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Seoul Summer Olympics, was super rare. The 2.0 version dropped recently with that factory-made yellowing on the midsole.



When Ronnie Fieg opened KITH in Seoul back in 2024, he dropped the ASICS Gel-Lyte 3 Remastered "Seoul"—I had them, and I was there. And I can’t forget about Vandy the Pink’s ASICS—there’s been a ton.



K-pop is taking over the sneaker world too. Lisa is with Nike. Rosé went with Puma. J-Hope, I heard he has a Nike coming? But over the last 20 years, one collaboration stands out. It’s story time.



I'm in Miami at The Webster back in 2013, and there's a fashion Illuminati meeting happening. The En Noir guys were there. I’m looking through the racks of the Rick Owens. They’re saying this guy G-Dragon—every fashion house is giving him everything first. I start Googling, and see he’s wearing Uptempos before the craze. You couldn’t find them on Ebay (although I did). Then I talked to my OG Donnie Kwak and asked him, “Who this G-Dragon guy?” He told me I was late. Five months later, G-Dragon was on the cover of Complex. That's just how this business works.



G-Dragon’s first “PEACEMINUSONE” Nike dropped in 2019. My pair went through hell—and so did I. The follow-up brought alternating blue and pink Swooshes on each side. The white “Para-Noise 2” Air Force 1 made a global impact—even Erling Haaland was looking for them when we went Sneaker Shopping in 2022. G-Dragon also had the golf shoe, and the recent Cryoshot drop. He's still operating on another level. That’s why G-Dragon’s Nike line is the number one Korean-themed sneaker of all time.



Happy Independence Day.