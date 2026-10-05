Chris Brown's Ex-Girlfriend Diamond Accuses Him of Sending Death Threats to Her Boyfriends

Chris Brown’s ex-girlfriend Diamond Brown, with whom he shares a child, has alleged that the singer-songwriter has sent death threats to men she’s dated following their split.

As reported by TMZ, court documents filed as part of their ongoing child support case detail alleged “disturbing behavior” from Chris, who split from Diamond approximately two years ago. In the documents, she alleged that Chris has continued to exhibit “extremely angry” behavior towards her whenever she has dated other men following their break-up, even though he’s currently got a new partner.

“He has made death threats against my most recent boyfriend, and continued threats to not only him, but also to his twin brother. I understand that he has also had third parties make threats,” she claimed in the docs. “[He did the] same thing with another gentleman I started to see approximately two years ago after he and I broke up. … Both of these relationships broke up because of Chris’s harassment. should not be left to be scared to move on with my life because of Chris’s anger and resentment.”

She added that Chris is often touring or has other work-related commitments that mean he’s not around much, but he’s failed to see their daughter, Lovely, in the last “six to seven months.” Diamond described Chris’ alleged behavior as “extremely frightening.” She also detailed an incident in which he argued with her in front of their daughter at a birthday party, which she found “harmful and especially inappropriate.”

Additionally, she has alleged he “attempted to harass [her] through social media.” She has indicated that she is trying to avoid filing a Domestic Violence Restraining order, in the hopes that he would agree to “stop this scary behavior.” According to the documents, she said her income is roughly $1,500 per month, and he has refused to provide child support for their daughter.