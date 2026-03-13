Ray J Faces American Express Lawsuit for $78,000 in Unpaid Credit Card Bills

Ray J is currently embroiled in a lawsuit against Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner, but he’s now facing another legal matter after American Express filed a lawsuit against the singer for unpaid credit card bills.

As reported by TMZ, AmEx has filed a lawsuit accusing Ray J of breach of contract, claiming that he has an unpaid balance of $78,704.56 on a credit card. The company also named Rajun Cajun Inc. in the lawsuit, which is allegedly connected to Ray J somehow.

The lawsuit comes just a few months after American Express accused him and his company Tronix Network of owing $139,849.85 in unpaid bills. In a separate case that AmEx filed in November last year—just days before he was arrested at his Porter Ranch, California home following an incident with his estranged wife Princess Love—they also alleged breach of contract. The payments on the account stopped in May, 2025, according to the company, and the outstanding balance was left untouched.

Ray J, who is also experiencing health problems following a cardiomyopathy diagnosis, is amid a court battle with his ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian, and her mother, Kris Jenner. He has accused the pair of colluding to release his infamous 2007 sex tape with Kim, claims that they have denied.

“[Ray J's] claim that I had a plan with my mother and others to release a sex tape, defraud the public, and file a 'fake' lawsuit against the porn company that released it to 'create buzz' is a lie,” Kim said, according to court documents. In a court filing last month, Kris accused Ray of terrorizing her daughter in the years following the end of their relationship.