Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Swear Under Oath They Didn’t Orchestrate Release of Infamous Sex Tape

Under oath, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner have denied Ray J’s accusations that they colluded to publicly release the infamous 2007 sex tape.

As reported by TMZ, court documents show that Kim and her mother filed declarations swearing that they never planned to release the sex tape, which was recorded by the former couple during their vacation in October 2003 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. “[Ray J's] claim that I had a plan with my mother and others to release a sex tape, defraud the public, and file a 'fake' lawsuit against the porn company that released it to 'create buzz' is a lie,” Kim said.

In Kris’ statement, she said that his claims that she was in charge of the “commercial exploitation” of her daughter’s sex tape are “absolutely false.” She said that she did not make her daughter record a sex tape or decide what to release, as Ray “outrageously claimed in his cross-complaint.” She continued, “As a mother, the notion that I orchestrated or produced sex tapes involving my daughter, or was in any way involved in the creation or distribution of any sex tapes, is not only entirely untrue but deeply offensive and harmful and has haunted me for decades."

The filings come amid a legal dispute between the parties after Ray J accused Kardashian and Jenner of orchestrating the tape’s release. He later filed a countersuit against them for allegedly violating a settlement agreement they had that barred them from discussing the sex tape in public.

The sex tape—which was titled Kim Kardashian, Superstar—was released by the pornographic production company Vivid Entertainment in 2007. The company claimed that it was purchased from a “third party” for $1 million. Before its release, Kim filed a lawsuit against the company for invasion of privacy and requested ownership of the tape and any subsequent profits. She ultimately settled with the company for $5 million and dropped the lawsuit.