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Latest Stories

Cardi B performs in a colorful, embellished bodysuit with blue hair, holding a microphone. A dancer in a floral outfit is beside her.
Music

Cardi B Claims Someone Tried to Use Her Credit Card: 'Y'all Going to Jail'

She said that about two weeks ago, she got a pair of notifications showing $60,000 in suspicious transactions.

Joe Price102 days ago
Ray J at the Soul Train Awards, wearing a blue suit and smiling with arms open.
Music

Ray J Faces American Express Lawsuit for $78,000 in Unpaid Credit Card Bills

AmEx claims that the troubled singer owes thousands of dollars in credit card bills.

Joe Price126 days ago
Kevin Federline Hit with Unpaid Credit Card Lawsuit
Pop Culture

Kevin Federline Sued After Allegedly Failing to Pay $12K Credit Card Bill

Kevin Federline is facing a lawsuit over an alleged $12K credit card debt as renewed attention surrounds ex-wife Britney Spears.

Bernadette Giacomazzo133 days ago
Rapper Asian Doll with long braided hair and professional attire sits against a pink sparkly background.
Music

Asian Doll Gets Trolled After Announcing New ‘Credit Lab’ Business, Rapper Fires Back

“If you let Asian Doll play wit your credit, you 100% deserve whatever happens after ngl,” wrote one user.

Alex Ocho169 days ago
Keke Palmer and Tyler James Williams
Pop Culture

Keke Palmer Recalls Being Shocked When Tyler James Williams Pulled Out a Black Card at Age 14

Tyler James Williams was making $200,000 an episode on 'Everybody Loves Chris.'

tara mahadevan183 days ago
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Chuck E. Cheese Credit Card Fraudster Named 'Florida Man of the Year'
Life

Man Arrested in Chuck E. Cheese Costume Earns ‘Florida Man of the Year’ Nod

41-year-old Jermel Jones was working as the popular children's cartoon character when he was arrested on credit card fraud charges.

Bernadette Giacomazzo212 days ago
'RHOP' Stars Wendy and Eddie Osefo Used Aliases to Open 40 Credit Cards, Say Prosecutors
Pop Culture

'RHOP' Stars Wendy and Eddie Osefo Used Aliases to Open 40 Credit Cards, Say Prosecutors

Though the Osefos deny the claims, the prosecutors say the pair used fraudulent credit cards to 'deliberately mask their identities.'

Bernadette Giacomazzo239 days ago
Cardi B performing in casual attire on stage; Nicki Minaj in an elaborate gown at a formal event with photographers.
Music

Cardi B's 'What Happens Wit That Amex' Remark Resurfaces Amid Nicki Minaj's Theft Claims

"They're all going to jail," Nicki previously told fans after alleging that multiple people were using her Amex card without permission.

Trace William Cowen276 days ago
Nicki Minaj in a striking outfit with floral embellishments, surrounded by people, looking directly at the camera.
Music

Nicki Minaj Claims People Have Used Her Amex Card Without Permission: 'They're All Going to Jail'

“A couple of them have been doing it for years,” Nicki said.

Joe Price277 days ago
Florida Man Arrested for Credit Card Fraud While Dressed as Chuck E. Cheese
Life

Florida Man Arrested for Credit Card Fraud While Dressed as Chuck E. Cheese

'Chuck E.'s a little bit busy ma'am,' said arresting officer Jarrett Cruz.

Bernadette Giacomazzo318 days ago
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Chuck E Cheese arrest.
Pop Culture

Florida Man In Chuck E. Cheese Costume Arrested for Credit Card Fraud

The man, dressed as the famous mouse mascot, was arrested while on the job at a Tallahassee location.

tara mahadevan358 days ago
The image shows a building facade with the Citi logo, featuring the word "citi" and a red arc above it.
Life

Citigroup Credits Customer With $81 Trillion by Mistake

Citigroup didn't fix the error until several hours after it was made.

Mark Elibert503 days ago
Yoon Ambush x Chase Sapphire Campaign
Style

Yoon Ahn Partners With Chase Sapphire Reserve on Seoul Travel Campaign

The Ambush creative director is showing cardmembers how they can immerse themselves in the South Korean city.

tara mahadevan514 days ago

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