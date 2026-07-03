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Cardi B Claims Someone Tried to Use Her Credit Card: 'Y'all Going to Jail'
She said that about two weeks ago, she got a pair of notifications showing $60,000 in suspicious transactions.
Ray J Faces American Express Lawsuit for $78,000 in Unpaid Credit Card Bills
AmEx claims that the troubled singer owes thousands of dollars in credit card bills.
Kevin Federline Sued After Allegedly Failing to Pay $12K Credit Card Bill
Kevin Federline is facing a lawsuit over an alleged $12K credit card debt as renewed attention surrounds ex-wife Britney Spears.
Asian Doll Gets Trolled After Announcing New ‘Credit Lab’ Business, Rapper Fires Back
“If you let Asian Doll play wit your credit, you 100% deserve whatever happens after ngl,” wrote one user.
Keke Palmer Recalls Being Shocked When Tyler James Williams Pulled Out a Black Card at Age 14
Tyler James Williams was making $200,000 an episode on 'Everybody Loves Chris.'
Man Arrested in Chuck E. Cheese Costume Earns ‘Florida Man of the Year’ Nod
41-year-old Jermel Jones was working as the popular children's cartoon character when he was arrested on credit card fraud charges.
'RHOP' Stars Wendy and Eddie Osefo Used Aliases to Open 40 Credit Cards, Say Prosecutors
Though the Osefos deny the claims, the prosecutors say the pair used fraudulent credit cards to 'deliberately mask their identities.'
Cardi B's 'What Happens Wit That Amex' Remark Resurfaces Amid Nicki Minaj's Theft Claims
"They're all going to jail," Nicki previously told fans after alleging that multiple people were using her Amex card without permission.
Nicki Minaj Claims People Have Used Her Amex Card Without Permission: 'They're All Going to Jail'
“A couple of them have been doing it for years,” Nicki said.
Florida Man Arrested for Credit Card Fraud While Dressed as Chuck E. Cheese
'Chuck E.'s a little bit busy ma'am,' said arresting officer Jarrett Cruz.
Florida Man In Chuck E. Cheese Costume Arrested for Credit Card Fraud
The man, dressed as the famous mouse mascot, was arrested while on the job at a Tallahassee location.
Citigroup Credits Customer With $81 Trillion by Mistake
Citigroup didn't fix the error until several hours after it was made.
Yoon Ahn Partners With Chase Sapphire Reserve on Seoul Travel Campaign
The Ambush creative director is showing cardmembers how they can immerse themselves in the South Korean city.