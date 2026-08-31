The Best Latin Albums Of 2026 (So Far)

For Latin music, 2026 started with a bang: Bad Bunny, the biggest star in the genre, performed a Super Bowl halftime show unapologetically indebted to his Puerto Rican roots. A couple of months later, Karol G became the first Latina woman to headline Coachella. Within ten weeks, Latin artists had claimed the two biggest stages in American pop.

But measuring that dominance through its biggest stars and the history they're making is only one metric. Another is the stream of albums that arrived this year from veterans and rookies alike, from all over Latinidad. And whether they're coming out of Regional Mexican or urbano, these artists are pulling from a vast collection of sounds and references, making some of the most intriguing music in contemporary pop.

Here are the 10 best Latin albums of 2026 so far.