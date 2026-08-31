The Best Latin Albums Of 2026 (So Far)

Key Takeaways
- The 10 best Latin albums of 2026 so far, arriving in a year defined by Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show and Karol G's Coachella headline set.
- Highlights include Omar Courtz's early-2000s reggaeton revival, Álvaro Díaz's genre-warping OMAKASE, and Karol G's melancholy No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto.
- The list spans urbano, regional Mexican, dembow, bachata, and experimental pop, from established stars to rising artists.
For Latin music, 2026 started with a bang: Bad Bunny, the biggest star in the genre, performed a Super Bowl halftime show unapologetically indebted to his Puerto Rican roots. A couple of months later, Karol G became the first Latina woman to headline Coachella. Within ten weeks, Latin artists had claimed the two biggest stages in American pop.
But measuring that dominance through its biggest stars and the history they're making is only one metric. Another is the stream of albums that arrived this year from veterans and rookies alike, from all over Latinidad. And whether they're coming out of Regional Mexican or urbano, these artists are pulling from a vast collection of sounds and references, making some of the most intriguing music in contemporary pop.
Here are the 10 best Latin albums of 2026 so far.
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Tokischa, AMOR & DROGA
Label: SOL Entertainment Group & Warner Music Latina
Release Date: April 16
In an interview with Complex, Dominican rapper Tokischa described the cover of AMOR & DROGA, her debut album, as "a different kind of naked." The image features Tokischa in a white gown, her face twisted in agony. She's exposed, and that vulnerability runs through the record, an emotional rollercoaster centered on heartbreak and trauma. But this wouldn't be a Tokischa album without her eccentric, expansive palette—it's an album where dembow ("MIAMI"), reggaeton ("PERREO LLORANDO"), and EDM (the Skrillex-produced "SURFBOARD") blend into one potent cocktail. 'Cause sometimes we can all use a good cry in the club. —Antonio Johri
Bad Gyal, Más Cara
Label: Interscope Records
Release Date: March 6
There's a specific type of aura an artist needs in order to make us believe in their star power, and Bad Gyal oozes it. On Más Cara, her second studio album, she gives us the old-school reggaeton moments like "Te Daré" and the Luny Tunes-produced "Choque," which features the legend Chencho Corleone. But she's experimenting with a wider set of Caribbean sounds, embracing, for the first time, merengue (the sensual "Noticia de Ayer") and kompa (the addictive "Última Noche" with Ozuna). —Kat Sanchez
Junior H & Gael Valenzuela, DEP</3$$SED MFKZ
Label: Rancho Humilde and Warner Music Latina
Release Date: February 12
Junior H has built a career around heartbreak, so it's no surprise that his first team-up with writer Gael Valenzuela is called DEP</3$$SED MFKZ—which stands for “Depressed Muthafuckas.” It's his first album in three years, and it's definitely an if-it-ain't-broke-don't-fix-it approach for the corridos tumbados star. But don't confuse familiarity with a lack of excellence. This is a powerhouse record, led by majestic guitar playing and standout storytelling, especially on "Mis Llamadas" and the album standout "Pole Dance." —Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Xavi, DOSIS
Label: Interscope
Release Date: May 21
Xavi's sophomore effort, DOSIS, might not have brought the huge success of previous hits like "La Diabla" and "La Víctima," but the album was still an expansive one for Xavi. DOSIS shows signs he's growing out of corridos, trying to make songs that touch a wider spectrum of the pop lane, from bachata on "En Privado" with Manuel Turizo to a full-blown English speaking pop ballad, the tender "Find Us Again." —Dimas Sanfiorenzo
RaiNao, Marcriá
Label: Rimas Entertainment
Release Date: May 25
RaiNao reached a whole new audience after appearing on Bad Bunny's DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS last year, and she hasn't wasted the moment. Her sophomore album, Marcriá, filters the music of Puerto Rico through an experimental lens, from the cloud-drum taps of the Tainy-produced "GRIS." to the sensual reggaeton of "Chamberí." The album will pull at your heartstrings. —Antonio Johri
Eladio Carrión, Corsa
Label: Rimas Entertainment
Release Date: April 30
On "Mónaco," Bad Bunny famously said: “Hace rato me quité del trap, yo se lo dejé a Eladio.” And Eladio has held up his end. On Corsa, his seventh album in six years, the rap vet stays inside his trap lane even as he pushes at its edges — whether it's forward, on the futuristic-sounding "Daikoku," or leaning on nostalgia, like on "Polaroid," which cleverly flips Michael Sembello's '80s hit "Maniac." —Kat Sanchez
CA7RIEL y Paco Amoroso, Free Spirits
Label: 5020
Release Date: March 19
CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso's willingness to sound ridiculous in service of something real is what makes them one of the most exciting weirdo acts going. On Free Spirits, jazz, bossa nova, trap, funk, and rock aren't genres the duo is confined by so much as vessels for cautionary tales about success.
The Sting-assisted "Jesús Tuvo Un Mal Día" makes the case: neither Cartier nor cocaine, CA7RIEL raps, will be there when the pain comes. "Goo Goo Ga Ga" tackles the fear of aging in baby talk, and the absurdity is exactly what makes it land—nobody wants to hear that fear spoken plainly. —Antonio Johri
Karol G, No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto
Label: Bichota Records & Interscope Records
Release Date: August 7
"Today I officially announce my retirement / I officially renounce love with pain," Karol G proclaims on "Bebiendo Lágrimas" off No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto. The project reveals a side of La Bichota we haven't seen before. It plays with genre much like Tropicoqueta did, but here everything is coated in melancholy following her public breakup. She vents on the acoustic "Final Feliz," still hung up on her ex, and reminisces about better days on "Still," an English-language ballad with Bruno Mars. But heartbreak hasn't kept her off the dance floor: Tainy handles the sad perreo of "MATADORA" and turns in a hypnotic flip of the Coolie Dance riddim on "Bby WOW." —Antonio Johri
Álvaro Díaz, OMAKASE
Label: Universal Music Latino
Release Date: May 26
Álvaro Díaz has always been an oddball in the Latin music space, and OMAKASE leans even further into that identity. The album is named for the Japanese dining practice where the menu is left entirely up to the chef, and it unfolds with that same sense of surprise. "SICHEF." alone runs through chants and chopping-board sounds, booming 808s, rock riffs, hardcore EDM, and fluttering Spanish guitars—and that's just the first track. "PIENSO EN TI." pairs cumbia drums with Díaz's filtered, high-pitched vocals, while "TREINEL." is an Afrobeats banger built around distorted production, with Rubí bringing melodic flourishes on the bridge. —Antonio Johri
Omar Courtz, POR SI MAÑANA NO ESTOY
Label: Mr. 305 Records & Rimas Music
Release Date: February 19
Omar Courtz is only two albums into his career but he's already dominating the genre. On POR SI MAÑANA NO ESTOY, Courtz is at his best when he's channeling the classic early 2000s reggaeton era—like on "Forever Tu Gantel," his Ñengo Flow collab, and "$uelta Gatita $uelta," where he taps into the underground sound with features from Tito El Bambino, Dei V, and Clarent. But Omar isn't all nostalgia: "SIRENA" and the hit "Koko" show his knack for melody while keeping things modern. He somehow pulls these contrasting ideas into something both cohesive and fresh. —Kat Sanchez