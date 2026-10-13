YG Entertainment Announces Plans to Debut New Boy Group and Girl Group

BABYMONSTER will release the slower-paced digital single “DESERVE” on Oct. 23, while TREASURE will follow with the hip-hop-driven “SHOCK.”

Both groups plan to record demos by the end of 2026, with debut timelines coming soon.

YG Entertainment is preparing a five-member boy group and a four-member girl group to help shape the label’s future alongside TREASURE and BABYMONSTER.

YG Entertainment is ready to usher in its next generation of K-pop superstars. In an X post shared on Tuesday (Oct. 13), Yang Hyun Suk, the company’s founder and chief producer, said the company is readying two debuts at once.

“We are currently preparing to debut two new groups: a five-member boy group and a four-member girl group,” Yang said in the English version of the statement. “Alongside TREASURE and BABYMONSTER, these two groups will play an important role in shaping YG's future, and I am personally doing everything I can to ensure they are fully prepared.” He continued, “Both groups plan to record a number of demo songs we've been working on by the end of this year. Once their title tracks are finalized, we expect to have a clearer timeline for their debuts.”

The new boy group will be the label's first new boy group since TREASURE debuted in 2020. Meanwhile, the new girl group will be YG’s first since BABYMONSTER made their debut in 2024.

While he did not share updates on other YG acts, Yang shared that BABYMONSTER will release a slower-paced new digital single called “DESERVE” on Oct. 23. TREASURE will release their digital single “SHOCK,” which features a “powerful hip-hop sound.” The Seoul-based entertainment company was founded by Yang in 1996 and went on to produce global acts like BIGBANG, 2NE1, and BLACKPINK.

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