MEOVV Revs Back Into Action With New Single Album "GO HARD"

The K-pop group, made up of SOOIN, GAWON, ANNA, NARIN and ELLA, released the project on Monday (Oct. 12) through THEBLACKLABEL and Capitol Records . The latter of the four members also contributed to the songwriting process of “GO HARD” and its heartbreak-themed B-side “ Indestructible .”

MEOVV is back with their new single "GO HARD,” alongside a two-track single album and the song's official music video.

“We're strong, confident, and cool, but we also have moments when we feel vulnerable or face challenges,” said Ella, per a press statement. “We want MEOVV to be a group that embraces both the highs and lows of life, so our fans can truly relate to our music and feel a genuine connection with us. We hope our songs can touch their hearts.”

Since their 2024 debut with the single “MEOW,” MEOVV has found global success with releases including "HANDS UP" and "DDI RO RI.”

The five-member group, whose name stands for "My Eyes Open Wide," is the first girl group from THEBLACKLABEL, led creatively by producer Teddy Park, the mastermind behind major hits for K-pop superstars BIGBANG, 2NE1, BLACKPINK and, more recently, the soundtrack for Netflix’s Kpop Demon Hunters.