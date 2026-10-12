Music

MEOVV Revs Back Into Action With New Single Album "GO HARD"

The K-pop girl group returns with two new tracks, "GO HARD" and "Indestructible."

The five members of MEOVV in stylish urban outfits pose confidently on a rooftop, with a cityscape in the background.
Image courtesy of THEBLACKLABEL

Key Takeaways

  • MEOVV returned with the two-track single album GO HARD, featuring its title track, the heartbreak-themed “Indestructible,” and a new music video.
  • Members SOOIN, GAWON, ANNA, NARIN, and ELLA released the project through THEBLACKLABEL and Capitol Records.
  • ELLA said the group wants to embrace “both the highs and lows of life,” building on the global momentum of earlier singles “MEOW,” “HANDS UP,” and “DDI RO RI.”

MEOVV is back with their new single "GO HARD,” alongside a two-track single album and the song's official music video.

The K-pop group, made up of SOOIN, GAWON, ANNA, NARIN and ELLA, released the project on Monday (Oct. 12) through THEBLACKLABEL and Capitol Records. The latter of the four members also contributed to the songwriting process of “GO HARD” and its heartbreak-themed B-side “Indestructible.”

“We're strong, confident, and cool, but we also have moments when we feel vulnerable or face challenges,” said Ella, per a press statement. “We want MEOVV to be a group that embraces both the highs and lows of life, so our fans can truly relate to our music and feel a genuine connection with us. We hope our songs can touch their hearts.”

Since their 2024 debut with the single “MEOW,” MEOVV has found global success with releases including "HANDS UP" and "DDI RO RI.”

The five-member group, whose name stands for "My Eyes Open Wide," is the first girl group from THEBLACKLABEL, led creatively by producer Teddy Park, the mastermind behind major hits for K-pop superstars BIGBANG, 2NE1, BLACKPINK and, more recently, the soundtrack for Netflix’s Kpop Demon Hunters.

Shop for MEOVV plus more K-pop music and merch at Complex.

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