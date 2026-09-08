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Latest Stories
Music
YG Entertainment Announces Plans to Debut New Boy Group and Girl Group
The K-pop conglomerate shared plans to debut new groups, plus details on new music from BABYMONSTER and TREASURE.
Alex Ocho4 minutes ago