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Latest Stories
Music
K-Pop Singer Park Bom’s Agency Says Her $4.5 Quadrillion Lawsuit Was Never Filed
The 2NE1 member posted what appeared to be a complaint against the founder of her former label, YG Entertainment, over unpaid royalties.
Alex Ocho268 days ago
Music
2NE1 Has Broken Up. Will We Finally Get CL's Solo Album?
YG Entertainment announced 2NE1 has disbanded; however, they've renewed contracts with some of the members.
Joshua Espinoza3520 days ago
Music
K-Pop Superstar CL Is Coming To America and She's Working With One Of The Best Execs In The Game
Scooter Braun's reach is far and wide, and he proves it by bringing CL to the States.
Brian Padilla4293 days ago