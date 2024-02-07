Social Media Goes Wild for Rapper's Lines About Switching to ‘Bussy' and Making That 'K Pop’

Up-and-coming Canadian rapper Eric Reprid caught social media users off guard after dropping a clip of himself rapping about "bussy."
Last week, the 25-year-old posted a live performance of his new single "SUKI," where he spit some clever lines about "Benji Frank" and "bikini bottoms" á la SpongeBob SquarePants.
But there are two key lines in the single that shook listeners to their core: "Everybody think it's soft, 'til I let this K pop" in the track's first verse and "I fuck so much pussy, I might switch to bussy" in the song's chorus.
Some considered the "K Pop" line to be a good flip on the K-Pop genre—made even more hilarious by the fact that he poured Hennesy into a cup of Shin Ramyun before the performance—while others joked that Reprid must not know the meaning of the word "bussy." Although Merriam-Webster defines "bussy" as "sweetheart," a 2022 Pride article explains that it's a word used to describe a male anus that originated in the LGBTQIA+ community in 1992.
Openly queer rapper Lil Nas X made an X post in 2022 calling for "bussy" to be added to the dictionary in time for Pride Month. Dictionary.com replied to his request, writing "we added WAP to the dictionary, so anything's possible" and later fulfilled that request by adding it to their catalogue.
Check out some of the hilariously dumbfounded reactions to Reprid's bars below.
Reprid seems to have been releasing music since 2018, including his 2023 LP Riddy's Revenge. "Suki" marks the rapper's first single of 2024. Though it might not be the ideal way to go viral, Reprid is on a mission to be rich by 25, according to his 2023 single "25" linked below, so this viral moment could work in his favor.