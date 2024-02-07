Social Media Goes Wild for Rapper's Lines About Switching to ‘Bussy' and Making That 'K Pop’

Up-and-coming Canadian rapper Eric Reprid caught social media users off guard after dropping a clip of himself rapping about "bussy."

Last week, the 25-year-old posted a live performance of his new single "SUKI," where he spit some clever lines about "Benji Frank" and "bikini bottoms" á la SpongeBob SquarePants.

But there are two key lines in the single that shook listeners to their core: "Everybody think it's soft, 'til I let this K pop" in the track's first verse and "I fuck so much pussy, I might switch to bussy" in the song's chorus.

Some considered the "K Pop" line to be a good flip on the K-Pop genre—made even more hilarious by the fact that he poured Hennesy into a cup of Shin Ramyun before the performance—while others joked that Reprid must not know the meaning of the word "bussy." Although Merriam-Webster defines "bussy" as "sweetheart," a 2022 Pride article explains that it's a word used to describe a male anus that originated in the LGBTQIA+ community in 1992.