Tinashe Releases ‘Match My Freak’ Collection Including Condoms, Thongs, and More

You can now match your freak with Tinashe’s latest merch drop.
The 31-year-old singer introduced new merchandise offerings on Saturday inspired by her rising hit “Nasty” and its catchy hook, “Is somebody gonna match my freak?”
Keeping in tune with the theme of the song, Tinashe is offering more than just shirts, hoodies, and hats this time around. The “Nasty” merch capsule also includes booty shorts, boxer briefs, and thongs. Other offerings include heart pendants and a custom matchbook.
Also available are “Match My Freak” condoms at $5 each. It’s worth noting that the instructions on these ask that you “provide to those with good technique,” a reference to a lyric from the song.
A temporary "Match My Freak" tattoo is priced at $4. Although the bareback model on Nashe's website has the tat on their lower back, where you apply it is at your discretion—just saying.
Tinashe’s “Nasty” was released in April and quickly became a sensation. A TikTok video of user Nates.Vibes performing Caribbean “wine” dance moves with a dance partner was edited with “Nasty” in the background.
The altered clip quickly went viral online and inspired countless memes using Nashe’s catchy one-liners such as, “I’ve been a nasty girl” and “Is somebody gonna match my freak?”
However, the success of the single isn’t exclusively online. Although it originally debuted at No. 90 on the Hot 100 chart, “Nasty” hit a poetic new peak at No. 69, per Billboard.
“Billboard matched my freak wow,” Tinashe wrote in response on X.
The track marks Tinashe’s first overall Billboard entry in eight years since her Britney Spears’ collab, “Slumber Party” bowed at No. 86 on the Hot 100 chart in 2016. The single also makes it her first entry as a leading artist since “2 On” featuring Schoolboy Q, which peaked at No. 24 in August 2014.
“Nasty” has caught the attention of pop icons such as Christina Aguilera, 43, and Janet Jackson, 58, who performed a mash up of the song with her 1986 hit of the same name during the Utah stop of her Together Again World Tour last week.
Tinashe, who parted ways with former label RCA Records over “creative differences” in 2019 and now releases music independently, says the company is “gagging” at the success of “Nasty,” which she performed last week on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
“We just didn't need them," she said with a shrug to a reporter when asked about her former label home. "All you need is hard work, good fans, talent. I know they're gagging."
You can shop from Tinashe’s “Nasty” Merch Capsule by clicking here.