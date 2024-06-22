Tinashe Releases ‘Match My Freak’ Collection Including Condoms, Thongs, and More

Also available are “Match My Freak” condoms at $5 each. It’s worth noting that the instructions on these ask that you “provide to those with good technique,” a reference to a lyric from the song.

A temporary "Match My Freak" tattoo is priced at $4. Although the bareback model on Nashe's website has the tat on their lower back, where you apply it is at your discretion—just saying.

Tinashe’s “Nasty” was released in April and quickly became a sensation. A TikTok video of user Nates.Vibes performing Caribbean “wine” dance moves with a dance partner was edited with “Nasty” in the background.

The altered clip quickly went viral online and inspired countless memes using Nashe’s catchy one-liners such as, “I’ve been a nasty girl” and “Is somebody gonna match my freak?”

However, the success of the single isn’t exclusively online. Although it originally debuted at No. 90 on the Hot 100 chart, “Nasty” hit a poetic new peak at No. 69, per Billboard.

“Billboard matched my freak wow,” Tinashe wrote in response on X.