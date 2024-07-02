SZA and Simone Biles linked up for some friendly competition ahead of the 2024 Olympics.

The Grammy Award winner, 34, met with the Olympic gold medalist, 27, in a promo video for the international sporting event uploaded on Monday.

“This is my dream to talk to you. I'm not even kidding,” gushed SZA to Biles. “I was so hype, because you're like my wildest dream. … I just have never seen anything like you. No one has, but it's just like, wow.”

Before the two engaged in a friendly handstand contest, SZA recalled being a former gymnast herself. When asked what made her pivot to singing, the SOS hitmaker said she made the choice “when it was clear” that she would not become “a national gymnast,” but still needed something “to be competitive at.”