Simone Biles Calls Out 'Disrespectful' Fans Criticizing Her Relationship With Husband Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles does not want to see fans making "disrespectful" comments about her marriage or her husband Jonathan Owens.

In a post shared on her Instagram Stories, the 27-year-old gymnast made it clear how she feels about some of the comments she's seen regarding Owens, who is currently a safety for the Chicago Bears.

"I'm going to quickly address this, the joke was never a joke! Y'all are blatantly being disrespectful to my relationship & my husband. So I'm gonna go ahead and say this one time. Respectfully, fuck off," she wrote. "& if you keep commenting or tweeting at me I'm just going to block you. Simple as that."

Owens attended the 2024 Core Hydration Gymnastics Classic in Hartford, Connecticut on Saturday, May 18 to support his wife. Biles ultimately walked away with another title, scoring 59.500, an improvement over her score the previous year. "And no, I don't need to touch grass or whatever tf y'all suggest," she added. "@ everyone else that supports us, we love y'all so much."