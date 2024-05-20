Simone Biles Calls Out 'Disrespectful' Fans Criticizing Her Relationship With Husband Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles does not want to see fans making "disrespectful" comments about her marriage or her husband Jonathan Owens.
In a post shared on her Instagram Stories, the 27-year-old gymnast made it clear how she feels about some of the comments she's seen regarding Owens, who is currently a safety for the Chicago Bears.
"I'm going to quickly address this, the joke was never a joke! Y'all are blatantly being disrespectful to my relationship & my husband. So I'm gonna go ahead and say this one time. Respectfully, fuck off," she wrote. "& if you keep commenting or tweeting at me I'm just going to block you. Simple as that."
Owens attended the 2024 Core Hydration Gymnastics Classic in Hartford, Connecticut on Saturday, May 18 to support his wife. Biles ultimately walked away with another title, scoring 59.500, an improvement over her score the previous year. "And no, I don't need to touch grass or whatever tf y'all suggest," she added. "@ everyone else that supports us, we love y'all so much."
On his stories, Owens reposted her message and added, "If y'all gone support, support! If not, respectfully keep scrolling. Cause being fake mad about people y'all don't know from a can of paint is weirdo behavior."
Before she made the post criticizing comments about her husband, Builes shared a pair of pictures of them together. "my whole heart 🤎🤞🏾 the best supporter, I couldn’t ask for a better husband," she wrote alongside the pictures.
Owens, who tied the knot with Biles last year, has faced criticism from her fans ever since he suggested he was the "catch" in their relationship during an appearance on The Pivot. "I always say men are the catch, man," he said. Biles, who was present during the interview, responded to the criticism by dismissing what people had to say about her husband.
“I was in the room, I was sitting on the chair. You just couldn’t see me on the videos, I was there for the whole entire video,” Biles said. "I was feeling great, like, my man just killed that… They even panned over to me with that viral moment and I just like roll my eyes and laugh.”