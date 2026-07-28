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South Korea Announces ‘Fanomenon,’ an 11-Day K-Pop Festival and Award Ceremony

The K-pop festival backed by HYBE, JYP, SM, and YG is set to launch in December 2027 in Seoul.

A large crowd in an arena, cheering and holding signs, with colorful lights visible.
Image via Noam Galai/Getty Images

South Korea is officially putting on its very own K-pop festival.

On Monday (July 27), the country announced Fanomenon, an 11-day event set to run December 2- 12, 2027, according to Korea Times and The Korea Herald.

The Presidential Committee on Popular Culture Exchange unveiled the plan on Monday (July 27) with Culture Minister Chae Hwi-young and JYP Entertainment founder J.Y. Park, who serve as co-chairs.

Fanomenon will take place across two major venues: one with performances by leading K-pop artists and top international acts and with a fan-focused awards ceremony; and the other hosting an “interactive cultural expo” highlighting Korean cuisine, beauty, fashion, gaming, webtoons, film, television, and animation.

The Korea Culture and Tourism Institute estimates the event will draw about 520,000 visitors, including 200,000 international tourists, and produce more than 1 trillion won (about $680 million). Organizers based those projections on the attendance of BTSThe Comeback Live | ARIRANG concert in Gwanghwamun earlier this year.

The committee also plans to expand Fanomenon internationally, with the festival scheduled to launch in Los Angeles in May 2028.

Longer term plans include K-culture centers in cities outside of Korea which could feature 20,000 seat venues alongside retail, exhibition, and government spaces to extend Korea's cultural reach.

Rumors of Fanomenon were first reported by the Korean media in April after HYBE, JYP Entertainment, SM Entertainment, and YG Entertainment submitted a proposal for the event to South Korea’s Fair Trade Commission in order to form a joint venture. At the time, the rumors suggested that the event would rival the annual Coachella festival.

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