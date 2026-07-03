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K-pop star Minho making a heart gesture, and footballer Cristiano Ronaldo clapping in a red jersey.
Pop Culture

SHINee’s Minho Pens Cristiano Ronaldo Tribute After Portugal’s World Cup Exit: ‘Goodbye, My Hyung’

The SHINee singer acknowledged the complicated history between Ronaldo and South Korean fans while thanking the Portuguese legend for inspiring him throughout his childhood following Portugal's elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Mark Elibert6 days ago
Five members of the K-pop group RESCENE sitting on a couch, wearing caps and covering their faces with their hands.
Music

K-Pop Group RESCENE Burst Into Tears as "Love Attack" Hits No. 1 Nearly Two Years After Release

The rising girl group cried on a surprise live stream after "Love Attack" topped Melon's Top 100, almost two years after its 2024 release.

Alex Ocho7 days ago
SKOREA-FBL-WC-2026
Sports

South Korea's World Cup Squad Greeted With Boos, Protest Banners at Incheon Airport

Resigned coach Hong Myung-bo walked out in silence as dozens of angry fans chanted and held up signs reading, "Korean football is dead."

Mark Elibert16 days ago
South Korea Orders Woman Who Rang BTS Star Jungkook's Doorbell Over 100 Times to Be Deported
Pop Culture

BTS Star Jungkook's Brazilian Stalker Faces Deportation After 133 Doorbell Rings

Court records reveal how weeks of stalking, 133 doorbell rings and a 100-meter stay-away order led to action in Jungkook's latest stalking case.

Bernadette Giacomazzo22 days ago
Split image. Left: BIGBANG's Daesung performing in a studded leather jacket. Right: KARA's Youngji with long orange hair smiling in a white blouse at an event.
Music

BIGBANG’s Daesung and KARA’s Hur Youngji Aren't Dating, Agency Says

Speculation about the two K-pop icons spread after they were seen together at a recent concert.

Alex Ocho23 days ago
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Johnny Somali.
Pop Culture

Johnny Somali Asks for Forgiveness at Seoul Appeal Trial, Cites Bipolar Disorder

The streamer's legal counsel apologized on his behalf and asked for leniency as prosecutors pushed for a significantly harsher sentence.

Alex Ocho35 days ago
South Korea's midfielder #08 Paik Seung-ho celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 football match between Brazil and South Korea at Stadium 974 in Doha on December 5, 2022.
Sports

FIFA World Cup: How Far Has an Asian Team Advanced in the Tournament's History?

Tracing South Korea’s 2002 semifinal run, Japan’s steady Round of 16 showings, and other AFC nations that have pushed Asia’s World Cup ceiling.

Mark Elibert35 days ago
Anderson .Paak and DEAN wearing sunglasses and trendy outfits pose confidently. Paak has a finger to their lips, while DEAN crosses his arms.
Music

Anderson .Paak Reunites With South Korean Artist Dean for His Slinky “Aftertaste” Single and Video

The longtime collaborators reconnect more than a decade later with a sleek new R&B track and video.

Alex Ocho70 days ago
Split image of three members of NewJeans. From left to right: Hanni, Haerin, Hyein. All of them have long dark hair, are standing on a stage against a pink background, wearing stylish crop tops and accessories.
Music

NewJeans’ Record Label Says K-Pop Group Is Preparing a 'New Musical Narrative'

Formerly a quintet, the K-pop girl group is gearing up for a return after a long hiatus.

Alex Ocho79 days ago
festival crowd
Music

HYBE, JYP, SM, and YG Join Forces to Launch Global K-Pop Festival

The four companies are considered K-pop’s Big Four.

tara mahadevan91 days ago
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The flag of South Korea, featuring a red and blue yin-yang symbol and four black trigrams on a white background, waving in the wind.
Pop Culture

Johnny Somali's South Korea Sentencing: Streamer Gets 6 Months in Prison

The streamer had been widely criticized for a series of rage bait-related incidents in the country circa 2024.

Trace William Cowen92 days ago
The image shows the "COMPLEX KOREA" logo in bold white text on a black background.
Music

Complex Expands to Seoul With Launch of Complex Korea: What to Know

Launching in Seoul, Complex Korea will connect local creators with international audiences through original storytelling, global features, and cross-market collaborations.

Alex Ocho100 days ago
Exterior of BCD Tofu House, a restaurant with a brick patio and a sign reading "Open 24 Hours" surrounded by palm trees.
Life

Founder of Los Angeles’ BCD Tofu House, Frequented by K-Pop Stars, Dies at 89

Lee Tae-ro co-founded the Koreatown staple, whose signature sundubu-jjigae made it a favorite of K-pop stars and their fans.

Alex Ocho107 days ago
BTS singer V with dark hair wearing a navy blue jacket with gold embroidery, waving against a light blue background.
Music

BTS' V Gets Serious About Learning English: ‘I’m Locking in for Real This Time No Excuses'

The Korean superstar gave fans a glimpse of his English studying routine.

Alex Ocho107 days ago
The members of SHINee (circa 2023) in colorful, trendy outfits, posing confidently. They wear vibrant jackets and accessories, exuding a stylish, modern vibe.
Music

SHINee Announces New Korean Concerts, Key to Rejoin Group Following Hiatus

Following their solo activities, the iconic K-pop boy group will reunite for a series of concerts in Korea in May.

Alex Ocho111 days ago
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(L-R) Playboi Carti, Miyeon of I-dle and Nicki Minaj.
Music

Playboi Carti and Nicki Minaj Among I-dle's Favorite U.S. Rappers

In an interview with Complex, the K-pop superstars also named their American celebrity crushes and discussed their latest single, "Mono."

Alex Ocho112 days ago
The members of KARA (circa 2024) pose casually against a brick wall, wearing casual summer outfits with denim and light tops.
Music

K-Pop Group KARA Hint at Reunion Plans for 2026: ‘We Have a Lot of Activities Planned’

The iconic girl group, known for hits "Mister" and "STEP," is gearing up for a major return in 2026.

Alex Ocho112 days ago
BTS rapper J-Hope in a stylish suit with a light pink tie, smiling in front of a modern, abstract background.
Music

BTS’ J-Hope Says Performing at the Super Bowl Is His ‘Dream’

BTS recently returned with 'ARIRANG,' their first new album in nearly four years following their mandatory Korean military service.

Alex Ocho113 days ago

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