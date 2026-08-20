Peter Rosenberg Blasts 'Cultureless' Hot 97 for Overplaying Tyla's 'Chanel'

The comments came during a discussion with Ebro Darden and Laura Stylez about how difficult it has become to keep up with new music in an increasingly "fragmented" landscape.

On the Wednesday (August 19) episode of the Ebro, Laura, Rosenberg Show, Rosenberg criticized his former employer, arguing that the station has become so predictable that he can barely identify anything new being played.

"When I turn on the radio, literally, I swear to God, the only song I hear on Hot 97 is [Tyla’s] 'Chanel,'" Rosenberg said near the 36-minute mark in the video above. "I swear to God I think it's just 'Chanel' radio."

"That's all they fucking play, bro," he yelled, as his co-hosts laughed at his frustration. "It's every fucking minute. They are a cultureless hole! Yesterday, I'm not kidding, I heard 'Chanel,' … I want to hear [The Kid] Mero and them. I turn it on. All I hear is 'Chanel' over and over again, followed by, like, [Burna Boy's] "Last Last" and songs that we were playing every morning a year and a half ago!"

Darden responded that Rosenberg was experiencing the same frustration that listeners had felt for "for the longest," before Stylez added: "We never listened to the music. We turned the music down while we were preparing."

"We were so not checked in on what the music was," Rosenberg added.

Darden, Rosenberg, and Stylez parted ways with Hot 97 in December 2025. The Kid Mero was announced as their replacement in January, with Miabelle, Shani Kulture, and DJ Kast One joining him as his co-hosts. Kazeem Famuyide was later added to the morning show’s roster.