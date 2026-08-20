Peter Rosenberg Blasts 'Cultureless' Hot 97 for Overplaying Tyla's 'Chanel'

Key Takeaways
- On his new YouTube show with Ebro Darden and Laura Stylez, Peter Rosenberg blasts his former station Hot 97 for what he calls a "cultureless" and ultra-repetitive playlist, saying it feels like they only play Tyla's "Chanel" and year-old hits on loop.
- Rosenberg and his co-hosts admit that during their Hot 97 run they barely listened to the music on air, using song breaks to prep and hang out instead, as they discuss how hard it is to keep up with new music in today’s fragmented landscape.
- The trio left Hot 97 in December 2025 and were replaced by The Kid Mero and a new team, then quickly pivoted to their own daily YouTube show where Rosenberg is now airing these critiques.
Peter Rosenberg has made it very clear that he's not a fan of Hot 97's supposedly repetitive playlist.
On the Wednesday (August 19) episode of the Ebro, Laura, Rosenberg Show, Rosenberg criticized his former employer, arguing that the station has become so predictable that he can barely identify anything new being played.
The comments came during a discussion with Ebro Darden and Laura Stylez about how difficult it has become to keep up with new music in an increasingly "fragmented" landscape.
"When I turn on the radio, literally, I swear to God, the only song I hear on Hot 97 is [Tyla’s] 'Chanel,'" Rosenberg said near the 36-minute mark in the video above. "I swear to God I think it's just 'Chanel' radio."
"That's all they fucking play, bro," he yelled, as his co-hosts laughed at his frustration. "It's every fucking minute. They are a cultureless hole! Yesterday, I'm not kidding, I heard 'Chanel,' … I want to hear [The Kid] Mero and them. I turn it on. All I hear is 'Chanel' over and over again, followed by, like, [Burna Boy's] "Last Last" and songs that we were playing every morning a year and a half ago!"
Darden responded that Rosenberg was experiencing the same frustration that listeners had felt for "for the longest," before Stylez added: "We never listened to the music. We turned the music down while we were preparing."
"We were so not checked in on what the music was," Rosenberg added.
Darden, Rosenberg, and Stylez parted ways with Hot 97 in December 2025. The Kid Mero was announced as their replacement in January, with Miabelle, Shani Kulture, and DJ Kast One joining him as his co-hosts. Kazeem Famuyide was later added to the morning show’s roster.
Immediately following their exit from the iconic hip-hop station, the former co-hosts launched their daily YouTube show, Ebro, Laura, Rosenberg Show.