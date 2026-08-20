GET THE APP

STYLE

SNEAKERS

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Music

Peter Rosenberg Blasts 'Cultureless' Hot 97 for Overplaying Tyla's 'Chanel'

Frustrated with his former employer, the radio host has taken aim at the station's repetitive playlist.

Peter Rosenberg.
Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Fanatics

Key Takeaways

  • On his new YouTube show with Ebro Darden and Laura Stylez, Peter Rosenberg blasts his former station Hot 97 for what he calls a "cultureless" and ultra-repetitive playlist, saying it feels like they only play Tyla's "Chanel" and year-old hits on loop.
  • Rosenberg and his co-hosts admit that during their Hot 97 run they barely listened to the music on air, using song breaks to prep and hang out instead, as they discuss how hard it is to keep up with new music in today’s fragmented landscape.
  • The trio left Hot 97 in December 2025 and were replaced by The Kid Mero and a new team, then quickly pivoted to their own daily YouTube show where Rosenberg is now airing these critiques.

Peter Rosenberg has made it very clear that he's not a fan of Hot 97's supposedly repetitive playlist.

On the Wednesday (August 19) episode of the Ebro, Laura, Rosenberg Show, Rosenberg criticized his former employer, arguing that the station has become so predictable that he can barely identify anything new being played.

The comments came during a discussion with Ebro Darden and Laura Stylez about how difficult it has become to keep up with new music in an increasingly "fragmented" landscape.

"When I turn on the radio, literally, I swear to God, the only song I hear on Hot 97 is [Tyla’s] 'Chanel,'" Rosenberg said near the 36-minute mark in the video above. "I swear to God I think it's just 'Chanel' radio."

"That's all they fucking play, bro," he yelled, as his co-hosts laughed at his frustration. "It's every fucking minute. They are a cultureless hole! Yesterday, I'm not kidding, I heard 'Chanel,' … I want to hear [The Kid] Mero and them. I turn it on. All I hear is 'Chanel' over and over again, followed by, like, [Burna Boy's] "Last Last" and songs that we were playing every morning a year and a half ago!"

Darden responded that Rosenberg was experiencing the same frustration that listeners had felt for "for the longest," before Stylez added: "We never listened to the music. We turned the music down while we were preparing."

"We were so not checked in on what the music was," Rosenberg added.

Darden, Rosenberg, and Stylez parted ways with Hot 97 in December 2025. The Kid Mero was announced as their replacement in January, with Miabelle, Shani Kulture, and DJ Kast One joining him as his co-hosts. Kazeem Famuyide was later added to the morning show’s roster.

Immediately following their exit from the iconic hip-hop station, the former co-hosts launched their daily YouTube show, Ebro, Laura, Rosenberg Show.

Related Stories

Apple Music's Ebro Darden during a press conference at the Mascone Center during Super Bowl week in San Francisco. Picture date: Thursday February 5, 2026. LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 01: Drake accepts Top Male Artist onstage during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Music

Ebro Questions Drake's 'Pen's Not Dry' Warning: 'Who Is He Speaking To?'

The radio host is questioning who still has beef with Drake, arguing they’ve all accomplished their goal.

Jaelani Turner-Williams10 days ago
The Kid Mero and Stephen A. Smith
Pop Culture

The Kid Mero Tells Stephen A. Smith to 'Take Your Licks' After Pundit Receives 'Thumbs Down' Award

Mero broke down why Smith's scorched-earth response to the National Association of Black Journalists reads as anything but accountability.

Trey Alston2 days ago
Two men are shown: on the left, Peter Rosenberg with glasses and a beard in a green shirt and jacket; on the right, Kanye West aka Ye in a dark T-shirt.
Music

Peter Rosenberg Isn't Buying Ye's 'Incomplete' Apology to the Jewish Community

Ye recently published a letter apologizing for his behavior, which he said was the result of bipolar manic episodes.

Joe Price205 days ago

Trending

1
MusicJonas Brothers Announces Complex Pop-Up in NY: What You Need to Know
2
Pop CultureDane Cook's Half-Brother Hid $12 Million He Stole From Him in Pasta Sauce
3
SneakersFirst Look at the Air Jordan 41
4
MusicWyclef Jean Says Lauryn Hill 'Came for Blood' After Being Booed at the Apollo as a Teen
5
MusicFrank Ocean's 'Blonde:' 10 Things You Didn't Know About the Classic Album
6
StyleTeddy Baldassarre: Bringing a Passion for Watches to the Everyman

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App