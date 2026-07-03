Monica

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apper Latto attends Big Mama Pop-Up at Private Location on May 29, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 12: Rapper 21 Savage attends What Happened To The Streets (WHTTS) Art Exhibition & Reception Works By Slawn on December 12, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Latto Says That Everyone Thinks Her Daughter Looks Like Dad 21 Savage

The 'Big Mama' artist shared that her newborn daughter has her dimples and curly hair.

Jaelani Turner-Williams24 days ago
Monica Reveals that Her Father Has Passed Away
Pop Culture

Monica Mourns Her Dad M.C. ‘Billy’ Arnold Jr. in Heartbreaking Tribute Post

Inside Monica’s emotional Instagram tribute to M.C. “Billy” Arnold Jr., the father who shaped her life, music, and most personal lyrics.

Bernadette Giacomazzo51 days ago
Lizzo Empathizes with Monica Lewinsky Being Body-Shamed
Pop Culture

Lizzo Tells Monica Lewinsky Why ’90s Body Shaming Still Hurts Women Today

From 'mom jeans' jokes to Ozempic culture, Lizzo and Monica Lewinsky connect the dots between old-school tabloid cruelty and today’s body standards.

Bernadette Giacomazzo113 days ago
EssenceFest 2026 Announces Kehlani, Brandy, & Monica in its First Wave of Acts
Music

Essence Fest 2026 Announces Kehlani, Brandy, & Monica in its First Wave of Acts

Kehlani’s breakthrough, Brandy and Monica’s reunion, plus Patti LaBelle and Cardi B: how EssenceFest 2026 is betting big on women-led R&B.

Bernadette Giacomazzo130 days ago
(L-R) Ciara, Latto and Monica.
Music

ATL’s Lo Kee Restaurant Honors Ciara, Latto, Monica and More With Women’s History Month Menu

The limited-edition prix fixe menu is available throughout March.

tara mahadevan133 days ago
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Two people at separate events. Left: Skilla Baby in sunglasses, leather jacket, making a peace sign. Right: Erica Campbell in a black and white dress, smiling.
Music

Skilla Baby Says Gospel Singer Erica Campbell Helped Him Through a ‘Dark Place’: ‘Now We’re Family'

The Detroit rapper shares how the gospel star and her church changed his life last year.

Alex Ocho134 days ago
(L-R) Monica, Ray J, Jay-Z and Beyoncé.
Music

Monica Playfully Takes Ray J’s Phone Away Mid-Concert After Jay-Z and Beyoncé Comments

It comes after Brandy's brother filmed himself ranting about how Jay-Z and Beyoncé hadn't visited his sister on the Boy Is Mine tour.

Joe Price224 days ago
Ja Rule
Music

Ja Rule Finally Shares His Story About Attempted Jumping

He denied Max B was involved and confirmed that Tasha K's sources were wrong.

Trey Alston236 days ago
Max B attends his welcome home party, Ja Rule performs during the 27th Annual Best Buddies Miami Gala.
Music

Max B Appears to Respond to Rumors He Jumped Ja Rule at Brandy and Monica Concert: ‘We Grown’

A video circulating on social media appeared to show Ja Rule involved in an altercation backstage at Brooklyn's Barclays Center.

Joe Price238 days ago
Monica in a black dress playfully interacts with Max B on stage
Music

Max B Brought Out as Surprise Guest at Brandy and Monica's New York Tour Stop: 'Welcome Home'

Next week, Max B is releasing a new entry in his 'Public Domain' series.

Trace William Cowen239 days ago
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Monica in a blue outfit smiling at an event, and Chris Brown wearing a red cap and white shirt at a party.
Music

Monica Declares Chris Brown ‘The Greatest Entertainer Left Here on Earth’

Monica calls Chris Brown the greatest entertainer alive and explains their deep bond.

Mark Elibert245 days ago
Jay-Z and Beyonce, Brandy and Monica
Music

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Support Brandy and Monica at Star-Studded The Boy Is Mine Tour Stop

Kelly Rowland, LL Cool J, Mario, and more hit the stage.

Trey Alston248 days ago
Monica, Brandy, Mario
Music

Monica Seemingly Shades Mario After He Only Thanked Brandy During Concert

Monica took to her Instagram to thank all of her celebrity friends who attended the show, except Mario.

tara mahadevan248 days ago
Ray J and Brandy
Music

Brandy and Ray J Share Heartfelt Hug on Stage During Tour

Ray J previously said his sister feels embarrassed of how he acts.

Trey Alston257 days ago
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 30: Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson visits "Fox & Friends" to discuss his new Fox Nation show "50 Ways to Catch a Killer" at Fox News Channel Studios on September 30, 2025 in New York City. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 19: Brandy Norwood at the Los Angeles Special Screening of A24's "The Front Room" at AMC The Grove 14 on August 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

50 Cent Jokes That Brandy Had 'Upset' Stomach After Abrupt Stage Walk-Off

The rapper and media mogul put forth an alternative theory about why Brandy exited the stage during a Chicago tour stop.

Jaelani Turner-Williams269 days ago
Brandy and Monica
Music

Brandy and Monica’s Concert in Chicago Ends Early Without Warning

Fans said the pair didn't even perform "The Boy Is Mine."

Trey Alston271 days ago

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