Nicki Minaj Announces Global Tour Dates in Support of 'Pink Friday 2'

Minaj previously told fans her latest album stands as the "biggest gift" she's "ever given humanity."

Dec 11, 2023
nicki minaj performing
Image via Getty/Dia Dipasupil
nicki minaj performing
Image via Getty/Dia Dipasupil

Following last Friday's release of Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2, previously billed as the "biggest gift" the artist has "ever given humanity," a much-anticipated run of tour dates has been announced.

Monday, Minaj announced that she would soon be hitting the road on a tour that's set to make stops in Oakland, Atlanta, Philly, and more. As Minaj previously explained in a tweet, her prior tour-related announcement was merely focused on which cities she would be performing in “along [with] the approximate dates.” From there, fans were able to signup for pre-sale access. Per Minaj, additional cities would then be added to the routing “if there’s a demand.”

Now, the full lineup of tour dates has been unveiled to the public, revealing a March 2024 start of a journey that will keep Minaj on the road through at least June.

Below, see the full list of Pink Friday 2 dates. A Citi presale is set to kick off on Dec. 12, followed by a series of additional presale events leading up to a Dec. 15 general sales launch.

  • Fri Mar 01 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena 
  • Sun Mar 03 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena 
  • Fri Mar 08 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena 
  • Sun Mar 10 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena 
  • Wed Mar 13 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center 
  • Fri Mar 15 – Inglewood, CA – Rolling Loud California*
  • Mon Mar 18 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center 
  • Wed Mar 20 – Atlanta, GA  – State Farm Arena
  • Fri Mar 22 –  Orlando, FL - Amway Center
  • Tue Mar 26 –  Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
  • Thu Mar 28 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
  • Fri Mar 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center 
  • Sat Mar 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden 
  • Mon Apr 01 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena 
  • Tue Apr 02 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena 
  • Thu Apr 04 –  Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center 
  • Fri Apr 05 – Hartford, CT – XL Center 
  • Sun Apr 07 – Raleigh, NC – Dreamville Festival*
  • Wed Apr 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden 
  • Fri Apr 12 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center 
  • Sat Apr 13 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum 
  • Wed Apr 17 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre 
  • Thu Apr 18 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena 
  • Sat Apr 20 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena 
  • Wed Apr 24 – Chicago, IL – United Center 
  • Sat Apr 27 – Minneapolis, MN - Target Center 
  • Thu May 02 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center
  • Thu May 09 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center 
  • Sat May 11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
  • Sun May 12 – Austin, TX – Moody Center 
  • Sat May 25 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live 
  • Sun May 26 – Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena 
  • Tue May 28 – London, UK – The O2 
  • Sat Jun 01 – Paris, France – Accor Arena 
  • Sun Jun 02 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome 
  • Wed Jun 05 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena
  • Fri Jun 07 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes Benz Arena

Originally due in October, the album was ultimately pushed back to Dec. 8, Minaj’s birthday, in part due to vinyl production issues. In a message to fans announcing the change, Minaj assured the Barbz that her latest album (and first since 2018's Queen) would be worth the longer-than-expected wait.

"I will bet any amount of money that Pink Friday 2, the album, is going to make people fall in love immediately," Minaj, whose Ice Spice and Aqua-featuring "Barbie World" was recently nominated for the Best Rap Song Grammy, predicted in a since-removed video.

The album arrived over 13 years after Minaj's blockbuster debut, now certified three-times platinum by the RIAA. Among those recruited for the 22-track project were J. Cole, Lil Wayne, Drake, Lil Uzi Vert, and more.

nicki minaj tour flyer
Image via Live Nation
Nicki MinajTourTour Dates

Latest in Music