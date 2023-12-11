Nicki Minaj Announces Global Tour Dates in Support of 'Pink Friday 2'

Following last Friday's release of Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2, previously billed as the "biggest gift" the artist has "ever given humanity," a much-anticipated run of tour dates has been announced.

Monday, Minaj announced that she would soon be hitting the road on a tour that's set to make stops in Oakland, Atlanta, Philly, and more. As Minaj previously explained in a tweet, her prior tour-related announcement was merely focused on which cities she would be performing in “along [with] the approximate dates.” From there, fans were able to signup for pre-sale access. Per Minaj, additional cities would then be added to the routing “if there’s a demand.”

Now, the full lineup of tour dates has been unveiled to the public, revealing a March 2024 start of a journey that will keep Minaj on the road through at least June.

Below, see the full list of Pink Friday 2 dates. A Citi presale is set to kick off on Dec. 12, followed by a series of additional presale events leading up to a Dec. 15 general sales launch.

Fri Mar 01 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Sun Mar 03 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Fri Mar 08 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sun Mar 10 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Wed Mar 13 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Fri Mar 15 – Inglewood, CA – Rolling Loud California*

Mon Mar 18 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Wed Mar 20 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Fri Mar 22 – Orlando, FL - Amway Center

Tue Mar 26 – Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

Thu Mar 28 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

Fri Mar 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Sat Mar 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Mon Apr 01 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Tue Apr 02 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Thu Apr 04 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Fri Apr 05 – Hartford, CT – XL Center

Sun Apr 07 – Raleigh, NC – Dreamville Festival*

Wed Apr 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Fri Apr 12 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Sat Apr 13 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Wed Apr 17 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Thu Apr 18 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sat Apr 20 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Wed Apr 24 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sat Apr 27 – Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

Thu May 02 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center

Thu May 09 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sat May 11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sun May 12 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Sat May 25 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live

Sun May 26 – Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena

Tue May 28 – London, UK – The O2

Sat Jun 01 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Sun Jun 02 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Wed Jun 05 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena

Fri Jun 07 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes Benz Arena

Originally due in October, the album was ultimately pushed back to Dec. 8, Minaj’s birthday, in part due to vinyl production issues. In a message to fans announcing the change, Minaj assured the Barbz that her latest album (and first since 2018's Queen) would be worth the longer-than-expected wait.

"I will bet any amount of money that Pink Friday 2, the album, is going to make people fall in love immediately," Minaj, whose Ice Spice and Aqua-featuring "Barbie World" was recently nominated for the Best Rap Song Grammy, predicted in a since-removed video.