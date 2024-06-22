Monica Credits Ariana Grande's "The Boy Is Mine" Remix With Helping Her and Brandy Reconcile

Ariana Grande reunites Brandy and Monica for a remix of her version of “The Boy is Mine.”

Twenty five years after the original 1998 hit was released, a new version of the song was released by Grande, 30, for her Eternal Sunshine album that arrived in March.

Although the Wicked actress tapped both Brandy, 45, and Monica, 43, to make cameos in the remake’s music video earlier this month, the two R&B icons lent their voices to a remix of Grande’s track which dropped on Friday.

According to Monica, Grande was the mastermind behind the collaboration, which unintentionally led the two former collaborators to rekindle their relationship.

“What came first was the release of her version [with] Brandy and I both loving it,” Monica told Entertainment Tonight’s Denny Directo. “And then the conversations ensued about us being in the video and somewhere along the way, the conversation was had about us doing the remix, but I did not know to what capacity.”