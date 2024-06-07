The highly anticipated music video for Ariana Grande's hit "the boy is mine" has finally landed, and Gossip Girl heartthrob Penn Badgley is its star.

The video, which is set in a fictionalized rat-infested city, features Badgley as a dreamboat mayor who plans to release cats to combat the pest problem. Grande dons a masked outfit to deploy a homemade love potion to make him fall for her. Creepiness aside (she breaks into his house), it's adorable.

I mean, it's Penn Badgley.

Brandy and Monica even make a fun cameo as newscasters. The song itself is a reimagining of the duo's 1998 hit, so it's only right they drop in.

The track was initially leaked in 2023 and intended for a comedy sketch. The fan reception was positive, and Grande reworked it to its current "the boy is mine" glory.

Below, watch the video for Ariana Grande's "the boy is mine," and see where the 30-year-old's Eternal Sunshine landed on Complex's Best Albums of 2024 (So Far) list here.