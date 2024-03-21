Monica Asks Ray J to 'Stop Speaking' About Her and Brandy's Potential Tour

Monica has issued a warning to Ray J to stop discussing a possible tour with her and Brandy.

Monica’s remarks came yesterday, following Ray J's recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, where he went into detail on what the tour could look like.

“I’ve been repeatedly contacted about interviews ect [sic] where my name and tour possibilities are being discussed!,” Monica wrote on her IG Story. “I’ve not received any contracts or calls about said tour. @rayj I’m kindly asking you to stop speaking on me in public! A private conversation would both be necessary and respectful! Brandy is a legend! She’s one with an extensive back catalog that I deeply respect & a voice sent from heaven.”

She continued, “The conversation being had without she and I is beginning to muddy the waters severely! She and I are both consummate professionals that share a massive recording as well as an entire era! Please allow this to remain positive and beautiful! Neither should open, we should give someone else that opportunity and co-headline a massive shared stage if this is to ever happen. Any further convo should be private!”