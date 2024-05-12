Ludacris on Why No Artist Has an ‘Emotional Impact’ Quite Like 2Pac

Ludacris doesn’t think there’s been many artists who have had the emotional grip as the late 2pac.

The 46-year-old rapper sat down with Cam Newton for his Funky Friday podcast for an episode published on Friday. The two talked about professionalism in the music industry and who, in Luda’s experience, exemplifies true professionalism despite the subjective nature of the term.

“So this, again, is subjective. But for me, it would be the ones like the Jay Z's. Like the 2pac's, may he rest in peace, the [Notorious] B.I.G’s. It would be in the same conversation and category of what we arguably talk about as the greats,” Ludacris said at the 14:45 mark in the video above.

“Why I say that is because you could tell that they eat, breathe, sleep, shit rap music in the studio, like, just giving a heart. And I always say… Tupac, I don't think there's any artist that's ever been that has had that type of emotional impact on human beings,” he added. “The way that he was able to just transfer what was going on in his heart through them damn speakers when you listen to it and affect people the way that he did.”