Music

People Are Falling for This Fake Kanye West Quote Saying He ‘Can’t Wish’ Kim Kardashian ‘The Best'

A fake quote attributed to the rapper is going viral on social media.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at an event circa 2020; Kim in a cream dress, Kanye in a leather jacket and sunglasses.
Image via Karwai Tang/Getty Images

A fake quote attributed to Kanye West speaking about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian is going viral and has a lot of people falling for it.

Earlier this week, a parody X account called Hoops Crave shared a fabricated quote from Ye, reading, “I can’t wish her the best because she would end up with me.”

The account, which aesthetically resembles the Pop Crave account, did not provide a source of where the alleged quote came from. The tweet in question has been viewed over 23 million times and has since been pinned to the Hoops Crave account, likely due to its virality.

Unfortunately, that didn’t stop similar pop culture update accounts from erroneously sharing the quote as if it were legitimate.

Kim and Ye, who were married in 2014 and divorced in 2021, also share four children: North, 12; Saint, 10; Chicago, 8; and Psalm, 6.

Despite the drama that played out in the headlines over the years, Kim insisted that her ex-husband will “always be family” during a recent interview with Complex’s Aria Hughes.

“We’ll always be family,” she said for Complex’s February 2026 cover story. “We both know that. We will be okay, and there's so much love for our family. We want what’s best for our kids.”

In an October episode of The Kardashians, Kim revealed that her psoriasis had returned following her divorce from Ye.

“I haven’t had psoriasis since I got divorced, and it just started coming back,” she said before explaining that she had been feeling “pretty tested” by her ex-husband, per People. “I felt more stressed, probably just because I had to super, super protect what I had to protect.”

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