Music

Kanye West Assault Lawsuit: La Roux Allegedly Called Ye's Behavior 'Horrific' in DM to Accuser

The suit in question was originally made public in 2024.

La Roux's Elly Jackson in a black jacket and sunglasses, the artist formerly known as Kanye West in a leopard print jacket and sunglasses.
Image via Getty/Stephane Cardinale/Corbis

The artist formerly known as Kanye West’s alleged behavior on a 2010 video shoot was described as “horrific” by former collaborator La Roux, according to new court filings related to claims made by model Jennifer An.

An, as highlighted in this report from Rolling Stone, previously sued Ye in November 2024, alleging assault. The claims stemmed from her time on the set of an “In for the Kill” remix video in 2010, with the model alleging that Ye at one point choked her and “rammed several fingers down her throat,” which the suit argued was intended as an emulation of “forced oral sex.” Ye was further alleged in the suit to have said “this is art.”

Now, per RS, An’s legal team has responded to efforts from Ye’s lawyers to have the suit dismissed with a filing that includes alleged screenshots of Instagram conversations between her and Elly Jackson (a.k.a. La Roux) circa 2024.

“I could never forget that, it was horrific,” Jackson said, per the alleged screenshot, when asked by An whether she had any recollection of the moment in question. Jackson, according to the report, also offered an apology to An, as well as relayed that she had requested that the footage of the alleged incident “never be used.”

In a statement provided to Complex on Wednesday (March 11), a member of An’s legal team took issue with the argument that Ye’s alleged behavior should be protected due to its stated artistic context.

“Labeling alleged sexual assault as ‘artistic expression’ does not place it beyond the reach of the law,” Jesse S. Weinstein, partner at Phillips & Associates, said in an email. “Our filings present substantial corroborating evidence, and we believe the facts will speak clearly as this case proceeds.”

Complex has also reached out to a rep for Ye for comment. This story may be updated.

Back in 2020, La Roux made headlines in connection with her claims of once having to write Ye an apology letter, albeit—seemingly, at least—begrudgingly. In addition to the “In for the Kill” remix, the two also previously worked together on “All of the Lights,” a song off Ye’s 2010 album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy also featuring Elton John and Kid Cudi, among others.

Ye is currently readying Bully, his first new formally released solo album since 2021’s Donda.

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