Max B Reflects on Rebuilding His Life After 18 Years Behind Bars

Max B says what he missed most was time with family and friends, jokes about finally getting back to good food and PlayStation, and describes himself now as a focused civilian who’s left hard drugs and his old reckless lifestyle behind.

Alongside longtime collaborator French Montana, he frames this new run as "finishing what we started" and stresses giving returning citizens real opportunities and skills instead of quick handouts — "you got to show him how to fish."

Newly freed after roughly 18 years locked up, Max B says he’s a "workaholic" whose only real plan was to come home, grind nonstop, and build a stable future before worrying about jewelry, cars, or other flashy rewards.

Max B has revealed that he's incredibly focused on making up for lost time after spending nearly two decades behind bars. Appearing alongside French Montana on a recent episode of The Shop, the rapper reflected on the adjustments he's made since returning home following his release from prison in November 2025. Max B revealed that work has become his main priority since regaining his freedom. "I've been home since November," he said. "I'm a workaholic... I don't stop. When I was in jail, I wasn't stopped." The rapper explained that even while incarcerated, his mindset remained focused on creating and pushing forward rather than standing still. Despite spending two years in jail and 16 in prison, Max B said his goals upon returning were straightforward. "The only premeditated plan was that I was going to come out and work and stay consistent," he said. "Everything else could come once I make some bread."

While luxury purchases like jewelry and cars may still be part of the dream, he emphasized that building a sustainable future matters more than flashy moments.

French, who has remained one of Max B's closest collaborators throughout his incarceration, said their current run is about far more than simply celebrating his release. "My brother need everything he missed out on," he said. "This run is very important for him, for us... we're just finishing what we started." Both artists stressed the importance of providing opportunities rather than temporary handouts for people returning home from prison. "You got to show him how to fish," Max B explained, saying long-term resources create lasting change instead of short-lived financial help. Asked what he missed most during his 18 years behind bars, Max B didn't mention fame or music. Instead, he pointed to the simple moments. "Just being with the bros, being with the family," he said, before joking that he also missed regular food, video games and getting back on PlayStation. He added that he's already planning to build a dedicated gaming room and eventually stream online. The rapper also discussed how his lifestyle has changed since returning home. "I'm just a civilian," he said, noting that much of his time now revolves around meeting parole requirements and staying out of trouble.

While he admitted he still drinks alcohol and smokes marijuana occasionally, Max B said he's left harder drugs behind. "The hard shit? Nah. Ain't nothing going on. I'm focused," he said, adding that he no longer lives recklessly the way he once did.