Ice Spice on If She’s a Lyricist, Says She Has ‘Bars’ But Calls Them ‘Super Simple’

In an interview with Ecleen Luzmila Caraballo for Complex, rising superstar Ice Spice addressed whether she considers herself a "lyrical rapper" or not.

“It's funny because Hype was just trying to call me a lyricist. I wouldn't consider myself a lyricist. Obviously, lyrics go into music and I do think about them and I do be having bars in my music but they're just super simple,” the 23-year-old said. “I want them to be digestible, I don't want them to fly over people's heads and they never catch it. I want people to hear it right away and be like, ‘OK, that was cute.’ But it's also fun at the same time.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Ice Spice said that she keeps her phone on do-not-disturb mode all the time and avoids spending much time on social media. She's faced a lot of criticism since making waves last year, whether due to the playful content of her music or simply for being a woman in a male-dominated genre.

Ice Spice explained that she doesn't listen to what random people have to say about her on social media, but she does listen to the opinions of critics. "They actually study music and care about it," she explained. "So I feel like I'd rather hear their opinion. I'm more interested in that because at least it'll be paragraphs explaining why they feel that way and I'll be able to understand the person better versus just one little hateful ass comment from a private page. At least there's an author and a face attached."

Last week, the rapper blessed fans with her new song "Pretty Girl" featuring Rema. She later performed the song on Saturday Night Live, where she was introduced by friend and collaborator Taylor Swift.

