Ice Spice Blesses Fans With New Song "Pretty Girl" f/ Rema

As far as team-ups this year, Spice recently received a public collaboration invitation from Pinkydoll, the content creator behind the popular track "Ice Cream So Good." In June, Ice and Nicki Minaj reunited for "Barbie World" off the Barbie soundtrack. Additionally, she appeared alongside Taylor Swift on the latter's "Karma (Remix)" in May.

Later this month, Ice Spice is set to join Doja Cat on select dates during her Scarlet Tour. These shows are in tadem with the release of a deluxe edition of Spice's Like..? EP in July, which was spearheaded by the hit single "Deli." Notably, the song peaked at No. 41 on the Hot 100, making it the 23-year-old rapper's highest solo entry on the Billboard songs chart to date.

You can stream "Pretty Girl" now on Spotify, Apple Music, and all major platforms.