Taylor Swift Makes Surprise Appearance on 'Saturday Night Live' to Introduce Ice Spice

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce paid a surprise visit to the season 49 premiere of Saturday Night Live.
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end made a cameo during one of the first sketches of the evening, which featured a parody of Fox NFL Sunday.
The sketch saw NFL pundits Curt Menefee (Kenan Thompson), Terry Bradshaw (Molly Kearney), Howie Long (Mikey Day), Jimmy Johnson (James Austin Johnson), and Michael Strahan (Devon Walker) share their thoughts on the exhaustive coverage of Kelce's relationship with Swift.
At the end of the sketch, Kelce made a quick appearance, which you can watch in the video below.
Later in the season 49 premiere, Swift appeared on screen following a commercial break to announce Ice Spice for her second performance of the night.
“Once again, Ice Spice,” Swift announced, before the upstart rapper performed her new single "Pretty Girl."
As seen in a clip circulating social media, Swift and Kelce followed their cameos by stopping at the SNL after party.
Back in July, Ice Spice shed light on her relationship with the 33-year-old singer during an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe. The Bronx rapper joined forces with Taylor for the remix of the latter's "Karma."
"It was amazing," Spice said of their collaboration. "We went to the studio and she's so humble and so nice.I kid you not. I pulled up to the studio and she outside waiting for me. I'm like, 'Why is Taylor Swift outside?' Like, 'Taylor, what are you doing here?' So she's great. She's so funny. We text all the time. She is fucking hilarious. I'm not going to lie. She's the funniest person ever."