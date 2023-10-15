Taylor Swift Makes Surprise Appearance on 'Saturday Night Live' to Introduce Ice Spice

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce paid a surprise visit to the season 49 premiere of Saturday Night Live.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end made a cameo during one of the first sketches of the evening, which featured a parody of Fox NFL Sunday.

The sketch saw NFL pundits Curt Menefee (Kenan Thompson), Terry Bradshaw (Molly Kearney), Howie Long (Mikey Day), Jimmy Johnson (James Austin Johnson), and Michael Strahan (Devon Walker) share their thoughts on the exhaustive coverage of Kelce's relationship with Swift.

At the end of the sketch, Kelce made a quick appearance, which you can watch in the video below.