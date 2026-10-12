Ice Spice Says She’d Collaborate With KATSEYE’s Manon: 'I F*ck With Her'

However, a fan specifically brought up Bannerman and rumors about her launching a solo career in the future.

During a live X Spaces stream on Sunday (Oct. 11), the rapper was asked by fans about their dream collaborations, such as Tate McRae , K-pop stars aespa , and Lisa from BLACKPINK .

Ice Spice says she’s down to work with KATSEYE ’s Manon Bannerman.

“When Manon gets her solo career, are we getting a collab?” the fan asked, as heard in the audio clip above.

“I mean, I love her. I fuck with her,” Ice answered. “So, if she sends me some shit and I can get on it? Yeah.”

Bannerman, now 24, made her debut in KATSEYE in June 2024 after successfully competing in HYBE x Geffen Records’ Dream Academy survival competition. The global girl group earned a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist and for their hit single “Gabriela.”

A remix of their viral hit “Gnarly” featuring Ice Spice arrived in June 2025.

In February, HYBE x Geffen announced that Bannerman would go on a “temporary hiatus” from the group to “focus on her health and wellbeing.”