Ice Spice Says She’d Collaborate With KATSEYE’s Manon: 'I F*ck With Her'

Key Takeaways
- Ice Spice said she would collaborate with KATSEYE’s Manon Bannerman if the singer sent her the right track: “I love her. I fuck with her.”
- The potential pairing would follow Ice Spice’s appearance on the group’s 2025 “Gnarly” remix, while Bannerman remains on a temporary health and wellness hiatus.
- Ice Spice also teased a new album during the livestream but gave no release date.
Ice Spice says she’s down to work with KATSEYE’s Manon Bannerman.
During a live X Spaces stream on Sunday (Oct. 11), the rapper was asked by fans about their dream collaborations, such as Tate McRae, K-pop stars aespa, and Lisa from BLACKPINK.
However, a fan specifically brought up Bannerman and rumors about her launching a solo career in the future.
“When Manon gets her solo career, are we getting a collab?” the fan asked, as heard in the audio clip above.
“I mean, I love her. I fuck with her,” Ice answered. “So, if she sends me some shit and I can get on it? Yeah.”
Bannerman, now 24, made her debut in KATSEYE in June 2024 after successfully competing in HYBE x Geffen Records’ Dream Academy survival competition. The global girl group earned a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist and for their hit single “Gabriela.”
A remix of their viral hit “Gnarly” featuring Ice Spice arrived in June 2025.
In February, HYBE x Geffen announced that Bannerman would go on a “temporary hiatus” from the group to “focus on her health and wellbeing.”
Ice Spice also teased her new album throughout the livestream, but did not specify when it would be released. Her debut album Y2K was released in July 2024. A deluxe edition, subtitled I’m Just a Girl, arrived that December.