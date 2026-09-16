Ice Spice on Why People Pretend To Hate Her: ‘Just To Regulate They B*tch Nervous System'

Key Takeaways
- Ice Spice claimed on X that some people pretend to hate her to calm their partners’ nerves, but she did not elaborate as replies poured in.
- She previously said she regretted validating claims that she was not a lyricist and now insists those critiques are untrue.
- She told Complex in 2023 that she values detailed criticism from identifiable writers more than anonymous hate comments.
Ice Spice is putting her critics on the couch.
On Wednesday (Sept. 16), the rapper shared a one-line diagnosis of her detractors to her X account.
"n****s will pretend to hate u just to regulate they b!tch nervous system," she wrote.
Despite her replies filling up fast, the “Princess Diana” rapper did not clarify her statement.
The message lands in a stretch where Ice Spice has been talking openly about how she handles criticism. In a 2025 interview with Nylon, she said her early approach to the lyricist debate was the wrong one.
"I think my mistake was basically… What's the word? Letting people feel like they were right a little bit," she said at the time. "Like people were trying to say that I'm not a lyricist, and I just kind of went in with the attitude of 'Yeah, they're right. I'm not.' But it's just not true."
Ice Spice also told Complex in 2023 that in addition to her trusted collaborators, she also values the opinions of critics.
"They actually study music and care about it," she said. "So I feel like I’d rather hear their opinion. I'm more interested in that because at least it’ll be paragraphs explaining why they feel that way and I'll be able to understand the person better versus just one little hateful ass comment from a private page. At least there's an author and a face attached.”