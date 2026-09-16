Ice Spice on Why People Pretend To Hate Her: ‘Just To Regulate They B*tch Nervous System'

On Wednesday (Sept. 16), the rapper shared a one-line diagnosis of her detractors to her X account.

"n****s will pretend to hate u just to regulate they b!tch nervous system," she wrote.

Despite her replies filling up fast, the “Princess Diana” rapper did not clarify her statement.

The message lands in a stretch where Ice Spice has been talking openly about how she handles criticism. In a 2025 interview with Nylon, she said her early approach to the lyricist debate was the wrong one.

"I think my mistake was basically… What's the word? Letting people feel like they were right a little bit," she said at the time. "Like people were trying to say that I'm not a lyricist, and I just kind of went in with the attitude of 'Yeah, they're right. I'm not.' But it's just not true."

Ice Spice also told Complex in 2023 that in addition to her trusted collaborators, she also values the opinions of critics.